Puck Pieterse forgoes Rwanda Road Worlds to focus on title defense at Mountain Bike World Championships in Switzerland

By published

Reigning U23 women's road winner already back at MTB World Cup series to prepare for elite women's XCO race on September 13

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands during a training session on day 7 of the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 27, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse of Netherlands races at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

U23 road world champion Puck Pieterse is no longer on the start list for the Netherlands at the UCI Road World Championships, as she has withdrawn from the elite women's lineup scheduled for September 21-28 in Kigalli, Rwanda.

Pieterse, who turned 24 in May, was confirmed two weeks ago to be part of a star-studded seven-rider Dutch roster that includes three-time road race champion Marianne Vos and two-time road race champion Anna van der Breggen, as well as Demi Vollering, who had silver medals from past Worlds in both the road race and time trial.

Replacing Pieterse on the roster is Riejanne Markus, who finished just behind compatriot Marianne Vos, the duo going eighth and ninth, at last year's Road Worlds in Zürich.

Pieterse earned a bronze medal at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships to start 2025 and then dominated the spring Classics, including one week in April where she won La Flèche Wallonne Féminine and finished on the podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold Race. In July, she earned three top 10s at the Tour de France Femmes for her Fenix-Alpecin road team.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.