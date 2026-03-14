Puck Pieterse to make surprise start at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

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SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech competes during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) finished sixth at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a late-minute surprise, Puck Pieterse will take the start of the 27th edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, one of the most prestigious spring Classics on the Women's WorldTour, on Sunday.

Her team, Fenix-Premier Tech, announced the news on social media: "We have a little surprise to kick off the weekend. Puck Pieterse has added the WorldTour one-day race Trofeo Alfredo Binda to her program."

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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