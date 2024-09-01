UCI MTB World Championships: Puck Pieterse claims first elite title in Andorra

Image 1 of 3 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Puck Pieterse wins the elite women's cross country (Image credit: SWPix.com) Anne Terpstra, Puck Pieterse and Martina Berta on the podium (Image credit: SWPix.com) Puck Pieterse in action (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) soloed to the first elite MTB world championship title of her young career, beating teammate Anne Terpstra by almost a minute. Martina Berta of Italy was third.

"I cannot comprehend it yet!" Pieterse said. "I rode my own pace from the start. I thought I need to go all-in if I want to win this. And I kept pushing and apparently it was enough. I have my first Elite UCI World title and I'm just so happy."

Pieterse got away with a strong group containing Alessandra Keller (Switzerland), Candice Lill (South Africa), Sevilla Blunk and Hayley Batten (USA) and defending champion and Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France).

One by one, her companions faded. Ferrand-Prévot and Blunk were dropped by the halfway point, and Pieterse went clear with Lill before distancing her, too.

Lill slid out on the penultimate lap and was passed by Terpstra, and the two traded blows on the final lap until Terpstra left her behind. Berta, coming in strong in the finale, passed Lill to claim the bronze.

