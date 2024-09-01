UCI MTB World Championships: Puck Pieterse claims first elite title in Andorra

By
published

Dutch rider out-paces teammate Terpstra, Berta wins bronze

Image 1 of 3
Picture by Javier MartÃ­nez/SWpix.com - 01/09/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Women Elite Cross-country Olympic Final Podium - Puck Pieterse (Netherlands)
2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Puck Pieterse wins the elite women's cross country(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) soloed to the first elite MTB world championship title of her young career, beating teammate Anne Terpstra by almost a minute. Martina Berta of Italy was third.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

