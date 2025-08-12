'Our goal is clear: we're going for victory in orange' - Laurens ten Dam tries to unite star-studded Dutch women's team for World Championships in Rwanda

The Dutch cycling federation (KNWU) has announced a star-studded women's roster for the road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, at the end of September, with new national coach Laurens ten Dam responsible for uniting the team after previous leadership battles.

Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen are among the team that includes several of the best riders in the world, aiming only for the top step of the podium. Vollering and Van der Breggen will represent the Netherlands in the women's elite time trial to open up the Championships on Sunday, September 21, before the seven-rider team takes on the road race, six days later.

It's the first road Worlds with ten Dam at the helm, after he took over from the retiring Loes Gunnewijk at the end of last season.

Ten Dam has made his selection after a detailed review of the women's racing in 2025, attending many of the races in person.

"I followed all the races and attended the Tour de France Femmes, among others. I also spoke to the women one-on-one, either remotely or together on the bike," said the national coach in the KNWU's announcement.

"I started with a blank canvas, and over time, the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place. But of course, it was difficult. The level of the Dutch riders is high; we could have started with several teams.

"This means you also have to disappoint riders. This 180-kilometre course with 3,000 meters of elevation gain has to suit you. You think about it a lot, and that's how you make the choices."

With the climbing focus of the course in Rwanda, which features 11 laps of a tough circuit in the nation's capital, Vollering and Van der Breggen will likely be the best options at chasing gold, and the Netherlands' first since 2022 with Annemiek van Vleuten in the women's road race.

Joining the aforementioned stars in the challenge will be Puck Pieterse, Yara Kastelijn, Shirin van Anrooij and Pauliena Rooijakkers.

"We're going for gold. However, winning is never a given; just look at the different nationalities that have won in the classics and the Tour," said Ten Dam.

"Our goal is clear: we're going for victory in orange. The race situation will determine who ultimately comes out on top. I expect the women to be ready to go at the start line, fighting for each other in orange."

The Dutch women's team faced criticism for their tactics in recent seasons, with their multiple leaders sometimes ending up as a hindrance. Ten Dam knew full well this would need to change during his tenure, and he highlighted in the team release that each rider will know their role heading into Worlds.

"I've carefully considered all the possible tactics and the corresponding team roles. We've discussed this with the riders, and they've said 'yes' to their specific roles," Ten Dam said.

"Up until now, our team time has been limited, of course, but soon in Kigali [and later during the European Championships in France], we'll spend a considerable amount of time together, especially with the women who will also be riding the time trial. There'll be plenty of time to train together, chat, and of course, laugh!"