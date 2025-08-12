'Our goal is clear: we're going for victory in orange' - Laurens ten Dam tries to unite star-studded Dutch women's team for World Championships in Rwanda

Vollering, Vos and Van der Breggen among riders announced on roster for first road Worlds under new coach

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Demi Vollering of Team The Netherlands during a training session on day 7 of the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 one day race from Uster to Zurich on September 27, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The Dutch cycling federation (KNWU) has announced a star-studded women's roster for the road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, at the end of September, with new national coach Laurens ten Dam responsible for uniting the team after previous leadership battles.

Demi Vollering, Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen are among the team that includes several of the best riders in the world, aiming only for the top step of the podium. Vollering and Van der Breggen will represent the Netherlands in the women's elite time trial to open up the Championships on Sunday, September 21, before the seven-rider team takes on the road race, six days later.

James Moultrie
News Writer

