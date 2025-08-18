Mathieu van de Poel will not race Road World Championships as Tour de France double stage winner Thymen Arensman named as Dutch team leader for Rwanda

Questionmark still remains over Van der Poel trying for mountain bike worlds title on September 14

2025 Tour of the Alps: Thymen Arensman wins stage 4
2025 Tour of the Alps: Thymen Arensman wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel will not join the Dutch elite men's line-up in the 2025 Road World Championships, the national federation confirmed on Monday. The Netherlands will instead aim to see what 2025 Tour de France double stage winner Thymen Arensman can achieve in his place.

The Dutch men's lineup for the climbing-heavy World Championships in Rwanda will be headed by Arensman, a winner both in the Pyrenees and Alps this July, with veteran star and former Il Lombardia champion Bauke Mollema expected to be another key player for the team.

"Thymen Arensman has, of course, done some fantastic performances and he will certainly be a key player. But several other riders will also have the freedom to compete heading into the final."

The Dutch team also includes Sam Oomen, Vuelta a España and Tour de France stage winner Wout Poels , Frank van den Broek, and former Giro d'Italia mountains classification champion Koen Bouwman. Arensman will also take part in the time trial, set to take place on September 21.

