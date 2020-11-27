Our five top gravel bike deals this Black Friday
By Josh Croxton
There are plenty of Black Friday bike deals out there, but these are our top picks
Black Friday has officially arrived, and here at Cyclingnews, we've been busy beavering away in the background to pick out all of the best Black Friday bike deals, making sense of all the noise so that you don't have to.
While our aim is to separate the best buys from the deals you probably ought to avoid, we've excelled ourselves somewhat in the quantity of good deals we've been able to dig out. From the many (many, many) deals out there, we've collated excess of 40 bikes into our main deals roundup, with a further 22 Black Friday gravel bikes and another 27 Black Friday electric bikes.
What that means is that even if you're wise and take advantage of our assistance, there are still a lot of bikes for you to browse, which could take up a lot of time that you could otherwise be spending riding.
So to help you save even more time in your hunt for new bike day, here is the crème de la crème, in the form of our five top gravel bike deals in the Black Friday sales. There are deals for USA and UK readers, and we've ordered by price.
Five top Black Friday gravel bike deals: USA
Cannondale SuperX GRX | 14% off at REI
Was $3,150.00 | Now $2,677.73
Ok, ok, we know this is technically a cyclo-cross bike by definition, but in the absence of racing, take it to the local trails and see just how capable this carbon-framed bike really is. With Shimano GRX, it'll be just as fun a true gravel bike. View Deal
Niner RLT Steel Rival 1 | 20% off at Jenson USA
Was $3,360.00 | Now $2,700.00
With four sizes to choose from, this steel-framed gravel bike is equipped with fat Kenda tyres, SRAM Rival 1X groupset and DT-Swiss wheels. View Deal
Bjorn Stainless GRX custom | 29% off at Jenson USA
Was $4,000.00 | Now $3,199.99
This stainless steel gravel bike is an exclusive-to-Jenson build. It is made up with a Bjorn stainless steel frame, a GRX 2X groupset and 650b DT Swiss wheels. Not only will it stand up to all the abuse it'll find on the gravel road, it'll look good whilst doing it. Get 20% off in either S or XL. View Deal
Cannondale SuperX Force 1 | 24% off at REI
Was $4,000.00 | Now $3,399.73
This one's available in four sizes and a brighter-than-daylight yellow, this SuperX is also a 'cross bike by trade, but it makes a mean gravel bike too. The SRAM 1X groupset is designed for gravel, the carbon frame is aggressive, responsive and light, and the wheels are bombproof. View Deal
Santa Cruz Stigmata Carbon CC Force AXS Gravel Bike | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $5,899.00 | Now $5,309.00
Santa Cruz relaunched the Stigmata back in 2015, and since then it has proved to be an extremely versatile gravel grinder. The frame is made from the brand's top-end CC carbon lay-up and has a threaded bottom bracket. This build sees a full SRAM Force AXS 1x drivetrain and DTX XR361 wheels finished in Maxxis Ravager tires.View Deal
Five top Black Friday gravel bike deals: UK
Genesis Datum | 31% off at Tredz
Was £2,599.99 | Now £1,799.00
Genesis bikes are renowned for being durable, subtly styled and well-specced without breaking the bank, and this Datum is a great carbon-framed gravel bike with high-quality WTB Exposure tyres, SRAM groupset and a price that will leave your pocket pleased.View Deal
Marin Headlands 1 | 9% off at Tredz
Was £2,295.00 | Now £2,095.00
Named after one of the most iconic sections of coastline gravel riding in the American West, the Marin Headlands has a carbon frame, threaded BB, and thru-axles front and rear. Out of the box, this version of the Headlands comes with a 1x11 SRAM Apex drivetrain, Marin's in-house tubeless-ready alloy wheels, and 700x40mm Schwalbe G-One Performance tyres.View Deal
Merida Silex 8000 E | 20% off at Tredz
Was £3,250.00 | Now £2,600.00
In our recent Merida Silex + 8000-E review, we gave it a commendable four out of five stars. It's built with Shimano GRX Di2 - hands down the best gravel groupset going - and 650b wheels to make it a little more nimble on the trails. View Deal
Bombtrack Hook Adv All Road bike | 20% off at Cyclestore
Was £3,499.99 | Now £2,799.99
Bombtrack calls its Hook ADV All road bike its most radical build to date, and we would be inclined to agree. With a short-travel dropper post and MRP Baxter suspension with 40mm of squish, this steel gravel and adventure bike is ready for any terrain you can throw its way.View Deal
Specialized S-Works Diverge 2019 | 20% off at Rutland Cycling
Was £8,749.99 | Now £6,999.99
The 2019 Diverge is largely similar to the 2018 model with few updates. This 56cm model is available with 25% off. It's still a reasonably expensive model at £6,999, but for those looking for the best gravel bike, look no further. View Deal
