Nike Black Friday deal drops the price of SuperRep Cycle shoes by up to 40%
By Adam Becket
Save on some of the best indoor cycling shoes in Nike's site-wide Black Friday cycling deals
Nike is the go-to retailer across so many sports, but has been absent from mainstream cycling in recent years. That changed, however, with the SuperRep Cycle, a new indoor cycling shoe from the American giant. If you were thinking of getting some new shoes specifically for your time spinning or on the turbo, then you should look out for the SuperRep Cycle shoes among the Black Friday cycling shoe deals. They are already discounted, but Nike members can get a further 25% off at checkout in the UK, and in the US you can get 20% off the discounted shoes.
On our list covering all the best Black Friday turbo trainer deals, you can find options for saving a bundle on a new turbo trainer as well. Pairing the SuperRep Cycle shoes with one of these turbos would set you up nicely for your indoor cycling sessions this winter. Make sure you check out the rest of our Black Friday bike deals while you are out there sifting through the sales.
2021 Nike SuperRep Cycle deals for Black Friday
UK: Nike SuperRep Cycle men's | 19% off
Was £109.95 | Now £87.97
The Nike SuperReps are designed to be light and breathable, perfect for indoor sessions. Nike members can get a further 25% off at the checkout.
UK: Nike SuperRep Cycle women's | 29% off
Was £104.95 | Now £73.47
Keep your feet cool at your spin sessions with the women's version of the Nike SuperRep Cycles. Nike members can get a further 25% off at the checkout.
USA: Nike SuperRep Cycle men's | 25% off
Was $120 | Now $91.18
The Nike deal in the US is not quite as generous as the UK, but you can still get an extra discount. Make sure you add BLACKFRIDAY as a code at checkout to get the extra 20% off the list price.
USA: Nike SuperRep Cycle women's | 40% off
Was $120 | Now $71.97
The women's version of the Nike SuperRep Cycles come in some funky colourways, and the discount depends on which design you go for. Make sure to add BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to see if you can get an extra 20% off.
The Nike SuperRep Cycles are aimed at the more recreational end of the riding spectrum, for those of us who got into Zwift or using a Peloton over the last couple of years. They are perfect to take along to your spin class, and are compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleat systems, although do note that the shoes do not come with the cleats themselves. The mesh-upper ensures breathability at all times, while the sole is constructed from a nylon-based material that features a textured pattern.
They are designed for comfort rather than peak performance, so the shoe is secured by two Velcro straps, and come with grips on the bottom for walking around off-bike. The shoes also feature a highly breathable, perforated sock liner upper complete with venting channels in the sole to help keep your feet cool.
In our Nike SuperRep Cycle indoor cycling shoes review, we noted how they cater to those seeking a comfortable, airy shoe to make the indoor experience a bit more bearable. That's why we found the Nike SuperRep Cycle shoes to be fantastic, as they're versatile enough in shape and adjustability to conform to most foot sizes, while the fabric and sole hold up well to repeated use.
That is ultimately what they are for, the more recreational cyclist rather than someone who is constantly chasing the best on Zwift or RGT. However, with these deals they might just be the perfect present for the spin class fanatic around you.
The extra discounts available at checkout, for everyone in the US, and for Nike members in the UK, make these discounted shoes a great buy during this Black Friday weekend.
