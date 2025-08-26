Neilson Powless, Larry Warbasse, Michael Matthews among men's field at Maryland Cycling Classic to challenge defending champion Mattias Skjelmose

USA's Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) has two podiums at the Maryland Cycling Classic and returns for another try at the top step

Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), the top two riders from the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic, will be back in Baltimore on September 6 for the event's third edition. Organisers confirmed preliminary rosters for the UCI Pro-level race on Tuesday, and also disclosed the expected list of starters for the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic Women, which will be held earlier the same day using the same course.

“With seven squads that were in this year’s Tour de France, coupled with some strong Pro Series and Continental teams, this year’s line-up is stacked with the most talent the event has seen to date,” said Bobby Julich, men’s competition manager who also had a long career as a pro rider.

“It’s been great to see many of the top riders from the United States surface on rosters. This year's race promises to be highly unpredictable, thanks to the uniquely challenging course design. The combination of cobblestones, technical sections, and punchy climbs will ensure an exciting and thrilling event from start to finish."

The women's field includes two WorldTour squads and one ProTeam. Leading the way will be three-time Canadian road champion and Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson for EF Education-Oatly team, and Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's Tiffany Cromwell, twice a stage winner of the Giro d'Italia Feminin and the reigning Australian gravel national champion.

“We’re thrilled to unveil a world-class women’s field for the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic women’s race,” said Joanne Kiesanowski, a former elite professional now the women’s competition manager. “With riders representing 21 countries and teams spanning the UCI Women’s WorldTour, Continental level, domestic elite teams, and national squads, the international quality and diversity of this roster is exceptional.”

The Maryland Cycling Classic has been contested twice before for the men, 2022 and 2023, and was postponed last year after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland. As defending champion Skjelmose returns on the Lidl-Trek team alongside USPro road champion Quinn Simmons, who was eighth in Maryland in 2022.

Powless, who has been on the podium twice before, will be supported by Quinn's brother Colby Simmons, who earned the bronze medal at USPro criterium nationals. The third WorldTour team in the field is Jayco-AlUla, led by Australian Michael Matthews who makes his second appearance at the race. He will be supported by Swiss road champion Mauro Schmid and Australian road champion Luke Durbridge.

Tudor Pro Cycling is one of several European-based ProTeams making a debut in Baltimore, with former USPro road champion Larry Warbasse leading the squad.

"The last time I did a UCI race in the US, outside of US Nationals, was in 2016 at the Tour of Utah. So that's crazy. I'm really excited to come back and come with Tudor," Warbasse told Cyclingnews.

"I know this year the course is a bit different because it's a circuit, but it should be nice. Circuits are the best for spectators. Circuits are also nice to race, I heard it was hilly, and hopefully it will still be hard enough."

The men’s race will cover of six laps of a Baltimore County circuit for a total of 107.4 miles (172.8 kilometers). The women’s race take in four laps of the same circuit for 71.6 miles (115.2 kilometers). The women will start at 8:30 a.m. EDT and the men following at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The circuit features a steep 900-meter climb on the northern section of the course, which will contest the KOM and QOM points. There is also a 550-metre cobblestones sector on each lap on Thames Street in Fells Point district of Baltimore.

Women's field is deep

The women's field is stacked with international and US talent. In addition to Cromwell, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto brings Dane Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, who was sixth on GC at Tour of Britain Women this season.

The other top-tier programme is Ceratizit Pro Cycling, bringing Czechia road champion Kristýna Burlová with five other riders as they compete for a final time as a team. The WorldTour team announced they lost sponsorship and would fold after the season, making the Maryland Cycling Classic Women their final competition.

Aegis Cycling Foundation brings a pair of top road riders who now star on gravel, Lauren Stephens and Melisa Rollins. This year Stephens was the silver medalist at USPro road nationals and winner of both UCI stage races in the US, Tour of the Gila and Tour de Bloom. Rollins, a past winner of Leadville 100, won this year's Leadville MTB Stage Race and SBT GRVL.

Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 has a stacked team filled with road and track champions - USPro ITT elite nationals winner Emily Ehrlich, U23 US road winner Ella Sabo, current Cuban time trial and road race champion Marlies Mejias and Anna Hicks, GC winner of Tucson Bicycle Classic and winner of four gold medals at the 2025 US Elite Track National Championships.

Rising young stars in the women's peloton include Cynisca Cycling's Chloe Patrick, the U23 US ITT national champion; Cassidy Hickey of CCB p/b Levine Law Group, the U23 US criterium national champion; and the reigning elite women's Benin road race national champion Charlotte Metoev, just 20 years old.

Final rosters will be confirmed next week, as well as details to follow the race via streaming services or social media. Visit the Maryland Cycling Classic website for list of riders.