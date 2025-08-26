End of the road comes in September for Ceratizit Pro Cycling after 11 seasons

Women's WorldTour team confirmed to compete at Maryland Cycling Classic before ceasing operations

BREST, FRANCE - JULY 27: Dilyxine Miermont of France and Team CERATIZIT Pro Cycling (C) prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Brest, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Happier times for Ceratizit Pro Cycling at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

September will mark the end of an 11th and final season for the Ceratizit Pro Cycling team, which has been on the Women's WorldTour level since 2024.

The team issued a statement on Tuesday saying that new sponsorship had not been established for the team to continue. All current WorldTour licences needed to be renewed at the end of 2025, with the UCI then approving participation at the top level for the three-year term of 2026-2028.

Established as Team WNT in 2016, the squad continued with support by the Ceratizit Group through this year, having moved to the top tier last year as Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling and then Ceratizit Pro Cycling for 2025. Through those years the team scored 65 road victories, including 13 at WorldTour events, including Daniek Hengeveld winning stage 1 at Santos Tour Down Under this year and last year Cédrine Kerbaol winning stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes.

Organisers of the Maryland Cycling Classic confirmed the early rosters for the inaugural women's UCI race this week, with Ceratizit one of two WorldTour teams at the event. The team's final lineup will include Franziska Brausse, Kristýna Burlová, Mylene De Zoete, Elena Hartmann, Marta Jaskulask and Hengeveld.

Hartmann recently won the Tour El Salvador, while three riders won national titles - Burlová in the Czechia road race, Petra Zsankó the Hungarian time trial and Fariba Hashimi dual road wins for Afghanistan in the ITT and road race. In addition to road racing success over the past decade, the team has had riders earn 16 track world titles and four Olympic Games medals.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

