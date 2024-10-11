'I want to keep racing' – Larry Warbasse motivated to extend career into 2025

By
published

34-year-old American races for last time with Decathlon AG2R at Il Lombardia

Larry Warbasse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack at the Volta a Catalunya back in March
Larry Warbasse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack at the Volta a Catalunya back in March (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larry Warbasse will ride his last race for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale at l Lombardia on Saturday but the American hopes to race on in 2025, convinced he has the motivation and talent as a valued WorldTour domestique.

"It's my last race of the year, and it's my last race with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale but hopefully it won't be my last race as a pro," Warbasse told Cyclingnews.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.