'I want to keep racing' – Larry Warbasse motivated to extend career into 2025

Larry Warbasse will ride his last race for Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale at l Lombardia on Saturday but the American hopes to race on in 2025, convinced he has the motivation and talent as a valued WorldTour domestique.

"It's my last race of the year, and it's my last race with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale but hopefully it won't be my last race as a pro," Warbasse told Cyclingnews.

"If Lombardia ends up being the last race of my career, then it'd be really sad. But I'm trying to go forward with the mindset that it will not be my last race. I want to keep racing. I really love this sport and I love racing my bike."

The 34-year-old American has been a European-based pro rider since 2013, riding for BMC, IAM Cycling, Aqua Blue, and six seasons for AG2R. He can count the US national road title as well as a stage at the Tour de Suisse, both in 2017, among his career successes, though his talent lies foremost as a loyal and dedicated domestique.

"I think I had a really good season this year, I think I played a critical role for Ben O'Connor and so for the team in a lot of the races," Warbasse explained.

"Ben was fourth at Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth at the Giro d'Italia. I was always there, consistent and good, both in the race and outside of the race, which is also an important part of being an experienced domestique.

"Unfortunately in the sport these days, it's about results, points, and young riders. Maybe if Ben was staying at the team, things would be different but the team is preparing for a change."

Decathlon AG2R recently announced a new strategy for the future, confirming that four talented riders will step up from the development team, with junior road world champion Paul Seixas also stepping up to WorldTour level.

Ben O'Connor will move to Jayco-AlUla in 2025, while new signings include Johannes Staune-Mittet, Callum Scotson and Stefan Bissegger. Benoît Cosnefroy, Sam Bennett, Victor Lafay and Felix Gall remain as team leaders.

In an impressive campaign, Decathlon AG2R won 30 races in 2024, riding to sixth in the UCI team rankings to secure their WorldTour place in 2026 and beyond when new three-year licences are awarded.

"They have a super nice project with Decathlon coming on board and the team is moving in a cool direction. Unfortunately, there wasn't space for me," Warbasse said.

"I was perhaps a victim of the success of the team, but that's the way it goes sometimes."

Warbasse is admired for his work as a domestique but also for his vision and opinions on the sport. He worked for Eurosport during the Tour de France and is a regular guest on the Cycling Podcast.

He has several 'irons in the fire' for 2025 and is also considering a staff role or an adventure as a gravel privateer but is motivated to race at WorldTour level in 2025.

"I'd like to stay in the peloton for my legs more than my media presence and profile, but both sides are important," he said.

"When I was on the plane to the Canada races, I wrote down the pros and cons of being a pro cyclist and my possible options, doing gravel or moving into a team staff role. But when it all came down to it, I realised I really want to still be a pro bike rider.

"In what shape or form, I don't know yet, but the objective is to stay a pro rider at the highest level possible if I can. That's what motivates me. That's what I'd really like to do.

"I'm still getting better every year. I can see that I'm improving. And I haven't lost any motivation. Hopefully, people can see what I can bring to a team."