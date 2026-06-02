Brody McDonald and Marlies Mejías earn omnium titles at Armed Forces Cycling Classic with consistent podium finishes at two-day event

News
By , published

USPro criterium champion Kendall Ryan short of podium on Saturday at Capitol Cup then wins Sunday to honour grandfather

Kendall Ryan (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) reacts to winning second day of Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic ahead of omnium winner Marlies Mejías (Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
Kendall Ryan (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) reacts to winning second day of Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic ahead of omnium winner Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) (Image credit: Jason Herman l Armed Forces Cycling Classic)
Jump To:

In a doubleheader of women’s and men’s races at the Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic, the omnium titles were won by Marlies Mejías (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28/Deloitte) and Brody McDonald (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling), both riders twice finishing on the criterium podiums.

Mejías sprinted to second in both the Capitol Cup and the Clarendon Cup to claim the overall women's title. Similarly, McDonald took a pair of third places to secure the overall men's title. This was the second consecutive omnium title for Mejías at AFCC.

Latest Videos From
Image 1 of 3
2026 Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic women's podium (L to R): Kendall Ryan second, winner Marlies Mejías and Skylar Schneider third
2026 Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic women's podium (L to R): Kendall Ryan second, winner Marlies Mejías and Skylar Schneider third(Image credit: Grant Halsey I Content Factory INK)
Image 1 of 2
Men's Omnium podium from 2026 Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic (L to R): Alejandro Che second, overall winner Brody McDonald, Lucas Bourgoyne third
Men's Omnium podium from 2026 Amazon Armed Forces