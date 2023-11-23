8 of my favourite winter overshoes are on sale for Black Friday

Deep into November, most of us in colder climes are probably wearing overshoes on outdoor rides now. A good overshoe can really help keep your feet warmer and dryer on rides.

I've been testing pretty much every pair of overshoes I can get my hands on for around a year and a half now. This includes heavyweight, deep winter beasts as well as lighter options when you don't need as much bulk. You can read about a lot of these in our best winter overshoes guide.

Black Friday kicks off in full tomorrow and the sales will run all weekend until Cyber Monday on the 27th. Retailers have been rolling out sales though and there are some strong deals out there already. I've done some snooping this morning and have pulled together 8 overshoe deals for you. There are four heavyweight deals and four lighter-weight options. I think overshoes represent some of the best money you can spend when it comes to cycling kit. You are investing in your own comfort, if you go for any of these options, you won't be disappointed.

I've been testing and riding in all of these overshoes for over a year now, they have specific and different uses but all are solid options that will bolster your kit drawer.

Heavyweight Overshoes

Spatz Legalz Glo overshoes:

UK: £69 £45 at Sigma Sports

35% off - The Spatz LegalZ Glo overshoes are the same as the Legalz below but with High Viz printed accents. There's a bigger discount on these overshoes so unless the splash of colour is a deal breaker, these are the top pick. World-Tour riders have helped design the Legalz overshoes. They are also available in all sizes currently.

Spatz Legalz Pro overshoes:

UK £69 £52 at Sigma Sports

25% off - The Spats Legals Pro are a really great all-round winter overshoe. I wore a pair for much of last winter and have done plenty of wet and cold riding in them. They are slightly lighter in construction than the Roadman and Pro offerings. But unless you're doing really long, bleak rides these are about as good as it gets. Size S and L/XL are available which equate to the following EU sizing: S - 38-42 L/XL - 46-49.

db extreme weather

US: $47 $24.49 at Wiggle

UK: £38 £20 at Wiggle

48% off - I'm currently testing the dhb extreme overshoes and for the money right now they are a good buy. They are a really burly pair of thick neoprene overshoes that will stand you in good stead in a wide range of conditions including rain. All sizes are available and you can check the size guide here.

Castelli Entranta:

UK: £65 £47 at Sigma Sports

28% off - I was out testing the Entranta overshoes from Castelli only last night. They are currently only discounted in the UK and are available in S-XXL sizes. They are soft, stylish overshoes with a fleece interior. There's also a wide neoprene cuff at the top of the ankle which I really like. If you want pure wet weather protection look to the Spatz and dhb. But if you want a warm, stylish all-rounder for a bit of everything these are great.

Lightweight Overshoes

GripGrab Aqua Shield:

US: $65.70 $48.49 at Wiggle

UK: £ 55.95 £41.99 at Wiggle

26% off - The GripGrab Aqua Shield overshoes are lightweight tall overshoes that are designed to be worn underneath your tights or legwear against the skin. I've seen plenty of people wearing them incorrectly though you can wear them over kit if you want to. They aren't completely waterproof (in my opinion no overshoe is) but give great spray and rain protection and you really do notice how much more comfortable your lower legs and ankles feel with them sitting against your skin in the rain. Sizes S-EU38-39 / M EU40-41 and 3XL-EU 48-49 sizes are available.

Castelli Toe Thingy 2:

US: $24.99 $19.70 at Amazon

UK: £22 £17 at Amazon

23% off - Toe covers add versatility as well as milder protection when you don't want full overshoe bulk. Toe covers can also go under full overshoes first for freezing days so represent good value. The Toe Thingy 2 covers are rated for 10-18C / 50-64F and are undersally sized.

dhb toe cover:

US: $18 $12 at Wiggle

UK: £15 £10 at Wiggle

33% off - This is another good deal if you want to add to your overshoe collection or gain some extra protection under your overshoes. Both sizes of S/M - EU38-42 and L/XL - EU43-47. For a small amount of money, you can gain spring and autumn protection and the ability to layer under full overshoes in the depth of winter, great value!

Velotoze Tall 2.0 Shoe cover

UK: £18 £6 at Sigma Sports

67% off - This deal is a little more specific but if it's the right fit for you, you are getting an absolute bargain. Size Small (EU 37-40 shoes) Velotoze Tall overshoes in green for Under £7/$7. Velotoze are versatile and aero and provide great wet weather protection. If you like the colour and they are your size, buy a few pairs at this price!

