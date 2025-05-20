Recommended reading

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave gravel shoes review: Excellent gravel shoes, but I can't help but feel they are overpriced

The Pro Team Powerweave shoes have performed very well across a range of gravel riding, but I can't find a standout reason for why you should buy them

A pair of Rapha Pro Team Gravel shoes on some gravel
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

I really like wearing and riding in these shoes, they provide a very comfortable fit and foot hold for me, and I feel like I can do everything in them. The good experience means they have a four-star review despite a technical issue, which I'm willing to accept is a one-off currently. They are also pretty expensive, and I'm not sure they offer the best value, a very nice pair of shoes though.

    Stylish aesthetics

    Sock construction is very comfortable

    Effective Boa lace positioning points

Cons

    Very high RRP

    Some debonding issues on the uppers

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A pair of Rapha Pro Team Gravel shoes on some gravel

Rapha Pro Team Powerweave gravel

Price: £350 / $480 / €420

Sizes: 36-47

Weight: 311g each - EU 43.5  

Colours: Black / Dove-Rockridge (pictured)

Cleats: Two bolt mount 

Rapha Powerweave shoes have been on the market for several years now. At the start of April, the brand launched its Pro Team road and Pro Team gravel Powerweave shoes, which follow on from the Explore Powerweave models that launched back in 2021.

Image 1 of 4
A pair of Rapha Pro Team Gravel covered in mud
The shoes use BOA Li2 plastic dials (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 3
A Rapha Pro Team Gravel shoe on some gravel
The sole uses a Vibram Megagrip ousole paired with a carbon fibre plate(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 3
A pair of Rapha Pro Team Gravel shoes on some gravel
The issues with my shoes is at the bottom of the Powerweave material where it joins the sole (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Design and aesthetics A stylish design, that uses a grippy Vibram sole, and comfortable design. I've had some issues with my uppers debonding, Rapha says it is a one off7/10
Performance Very good for me, across a range of terrain9/10
Comfort and retention Very comfortable for me, I really like the Boa lace posistioning and the foot hold it provides9/10
WeightAt 311g per shoe in a 43, in line with the competition, they also feel very lightweight on foot8/10
Value These are expensive shoes and I can't find a hard reason why you should speciically spend more on them aside from just liking the look of them. Not fantastic value 6/10
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

