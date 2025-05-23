Recommended reading

Laurens ten Dam uses Gravel Locos as 'test for the body, mind, material' for first attempt at Unbound Gravel XL

Texas stop is a traditional 'dress rehearsal' for European riders one week in advance of Emporia, Kansas endurance races

Laurens ten Dam in new look apparel for LiveSlowRideFast at 2024 Transcordilleras
Laurens ten Dam (Image credit: LiveSlowRideFast.com)

The path to Kansas for Unbound Gravel goes through Texas. That's the "dress rehearsal" at least for many of the elite riders, especially Laurens ten Dam. The overall winner of the inaugural running of Gravel Locos in 2021, the Dutchman will hit the repeat button for a fifth trip to Hico, Texas on Saturday. 

Once he gets to Emporia next week, however, his roadmap looks a lot different. Ten Dam will compete in the Unbound XL event, 350 miles, for the first time, lining up with Unbound 200 rival Lachlan Morton.

