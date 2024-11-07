New Dutch women's national coach Laurens ten Dam keen to start fresh era of success

By
published

'I don't want any bickering, that starts with honesty'

The Dutch national women&#039;s team from Zürich 2024
The Dutch national women's team from Zürich 2024 (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Former professional rider Laurens ten Dam will become the new Dutch women's national road coach from January 1 2025, the country's KNWU federation announced on Thursday. 

After a successful stint as the national gravel coach, which saw the Netherlands net both world titles in Leuven through Mathieu van der Poel and Marianne Vos, Ten Dam will replace the retiring Loes Gunnewijk, who has served as national coach since 2019.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.