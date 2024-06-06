Laurens ten Dam and Thomas Dekker spend night in US jail before Unbound Gravel

Former road pros arrested for taking shower in restaurant car park

Laurens ten Dam in new look apparel for LiveSlowRideFast at 2024 Transcordilleras
Laurens ten Dam in new look apparel for LiveSlowRideFast at 2024 Transcordilleras (Image credit: LiveSlowRideFast.com)

Former road pros Laurens ten Dam and Thomas Dekker have explained how an emergency shower in the countdown to this year’s edition of Unbound Gravel led them to being arrested.

In a recent episode of their LiveSlowRideFast podcast and as reported by Wielerflits Ten Dam and Dekker said the incident took place in the town of Marietta after a training ride. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.