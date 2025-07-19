Thymen Arensman faces questions on reports of Ineos Grenadiers staff member doping link after Tour de France stage win

Thymen Arensman makes is way to the podium and press conference after winning stage 14 at the 2025 Tour de France

Shortly after the biggest win of his career on stage 14 of the Tour de France, Thymen Arensman faced questions related to reports of an Ineos Grenadiers staff member's alleged links to a historic doping ring that have swirled in the German, British and Irish media during the race.

Reports, first aired in a documentary by ARD and then expanded upon by The Irish Independent and The Sunday Times, allege that a member of Ineos Grenadiers staff – who appears to be still employed by the team – was named in a court case surrounding Operation Aderlass.

The Irish Independent first reported that the trial, held in 2020, revealed text messages between the Ineos Grenadiers – then Team Sky – staff member and Mark Schmidt, the doctor who admitted to helping staff to dope, in 2012.

Team Sky won the Tour de France in 2012 with Bradley Wiggins; however, it is not suggested that Wiggins, or any other Team Sky rider, had knowledge of or was involved in the alleged activities of the staff member.

Since these reports have emerged, various publications at the Tour de France have attempted to ask Ineos management for comment. On Thursday, the team released a statement:

"INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team is aware of recent media allegations relating to the 2012 season and a member of its staff," it read.

"These allegations have not to date been presented to the team by any appropriate authority, however the team has made a formal request to the International Testing Agency (ITA) to request any information it considers relevant. The team reiterates its policy of zero tolerance to any breach of the applicable WADA codes, historic or current."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, senior members of staff, including the returning Dave Brailsford, have declined to speak directly to the media at all.

Various Ineos Grenadiers riders have been speaking to the press throughout the race, but after Arensman won the stage to Superbagnères-Luchon on Friday, he faced direct questions about the recent reports.

Initially, a request was made that the press conference questions be solely race-related, but when Arensman did arrive for his press conference – after a considerable delay – Julien Prétot of Reuters and Chris Marshall-Bell of Cycling Weekly both asked questions on the topic. This was after an ASO employee had checked the accreditations and noted the publications of the journalists who expressed a desire to ask about the issue. The press conference lasted less than four minutes, with just four questions asked.

"I have no idea about this," Arensman said when asked if the staff member in question was at the Tour.

"You'd have to ask the management to be honest. I'm just focused on my job and doing my own thing, so I don't really know, to be honest. You'd have to ask about the management, they are there for it."

He was then asked if he felt it was fair that he was facing these questions straight after his stage win, whilst Ineos management did not respond to such questions.

"I don't know. If you're trying to ask the management, then it's – I don't know – weird that they don't really answer you," he said. "But like I said, I'm just focused on my job, and I just won the biggest thing in my career, so I'm trying to enjoy that."

Arensman's answers did not reveal any new information on the topic at hand, but ensured that the topic will roll on as journalists seek clear answers from Ineos Grenadiers.