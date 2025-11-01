'I'm almost quite sure I will not stay' - Biniam Girmay unlikely to stay at Lotto-Intermarché as squad announcement looms

Eritrean expected to be on merged roster but is still eyeing a move elsewhere for 2026

Intermarche - Wanty team&#039;s Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay crosses the finish line nursing injuries after a mass crash in the final metres of the 17th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160.4 km between Bollene and Valence, southern France, on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
The future of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) remains uncertain despite the new merger squad of Lotto-Intermarché expected to announce their roster in the coming days, Cyclingnews has learnt.

Girmay’s existing contract at Intermarché-Wanty has been under question in recent months following rumours that the Eritrean could break it to join Israel-Premier Tech amidst the uncertain future of his current employers.

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the EFGH Tour de France Criterium in Singapore, Girmay, whose current deal runs until the end of 2028, did not say for certain which jersey he’ll be wearing in 2026, but did make his feelings about the ongoing situation clear.

“Obviously, it's not the right time to speak because we don't decide personally. Of course, the merger is already happening, and tomorrow they will announce the guys who will personally stay.

Last month, the UCI confirmed that Lotto, but not Intermarché, registered for 2026 WorldTour status and as such, riders from the teams that had failed to initially register for 2026 'may terminate their contracts early'.

Asked whether the complications of the merger influenced his decision to look elsewhere, Girmay said: "In the last two years, we improved so much and we’ve already shown we’re capable of winning the big races. This year it's really pissed [?] me off because we've lost the money, we don't have that much budget to buy riders, and to keep the good guys we [already] have, so it's not the best year because of this kind of situation."

Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

