'I'm almost quite sure I will not stay' - Biniam Girmay unlikely to stay at Lotto-Intermarché as squad announcement looms

The future of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) remains uncertain despite the new merger squad of Lotto-Intermarché expected to announce their roster in the coming days, Cyclingnews has learnt.

Girmay’s existing contract at Intermarché-Wanty has been under question in recent months following rumours that the Eritrean could break it to join Israel-Premier Tech amidst the uncertain future of his current employers.

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the EFGH Tour de France Criterium in Singapore, Girmay, whose current deal runs until the end of 2028, did not say for certain which jersey he’ll be wearing in 2026, but did make his feelings about the ongoing situation clear.

“Obviously, it's not the right time to speak because we don't decide personally. Of course, the merger is already happening, and tomorrow they will announce the guys who will personally stay.

"Before, I was 50-50 if I stay or not; now I'm almost quite sure I will not stay."

Cyclingnews understands that Girmay's name will be on the merged roster, but as the rider makes clear, there is still a chance that he might ride elsewhere in 2026.

"We are still talking with some good teams, but it's just talk because I cannot do anything without knowing what my team [are doing] and also without knowing if I am free or not. Nothing is done yet, nothing is on paper."

Last month, the UCI confirmed that Lotto, but not Intermarché, registered for 2026 WorldTour status and as such, riders from the teams that had failed to initially register for 2026 'may terminate their contracts early'.

This looked to open the door for the Eritrean to move on. However, Cyclingnews was subsequently told that the UCI has somehow used its regulations to 'block' Girmay from terminating his contract as the 2026 registration process is completed and the final 30-rider roster is confirmed.

Asked whether the complications of the merger influenced his decision to look elsewhere, Girmay said: "In the last two years, we improved so much and we’ve already shown we’re capable of winning the big races. This year it's really pissed [?] me off because we've lost the money, we don't have that much budget to buy riders, and to keep the good guys we [already] have, so it's not the best year because of this kind of situation."

The Eritrean added that the plan shared with him by the merged squad "is only on paper and we don't know the exact reality," something that makes the sprinter "think twice" about his future.