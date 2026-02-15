Binian Girmay sprints to second win of the season after flawless leadout in chaotic finish

After receiving a perfect leadout from his team, Binian Girmay (NSN) sprinted to his second victory of the season at the Clasica de Almeria in Spain.

Girmay and his team avoided multiple crashes, which took down numerous riders in the final 15 kilometres of the race, before taking over the front in the final kilometre. Sitting behind teammates Hugo Hofstetter and Lewis Askey, Girmay had an armchair ride to the finish line as riders battled for his wheel behind him. After the Eritrean rider opened up his sprint, no one could match his speed, and he held the front to the line.

“To be honest, today, from the start until the finish, our team did a super incredible job, and that's why I'm coming to this team. And I find perfect guys. I just want to say thank you to everybody,” Girmay said. “The last 1k, we try to manage together. And, what can I say? We did a perfect dream job.”

“It's nice to start [the season] with this incredible teamwork. It will give us super nice motivation to work together and to build up for the biggest races,” added Girmay, who will head to Opening Weekend in Belgium before lining up at Paris-Nice.

Defending champion Milan Fretin (Cofidis) took second, and 20023 winner Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello Q36.5) was third in Roquetas de Mar. Dylan Groenewegen (Unibet Rose Rockets) put in a strong burst of speed but was a bit out of position and finished fourth.

“We were waiting for the right move, but I think we waited a little bit too long, and it was really hectic. And here in the final, I had Piet [Allegaert] with me, and the guys were not there. But it's not easy on this race, we know it from the years before,” said Fretin, who lost at least one teammate to one of the crashes.

“The experience of the last years, I know what to do here in the final, and still became second. But I think for now, today was the highest I could do. I wasted a bit too much energy,” the Belgian concluded.

Results

