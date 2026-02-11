'We're here to ride bikes, not to be politicians' – Biniam Girmay praises team improvements at NSN following switch from Intermarché

Eritrean scores win on debut in Valenciana, targets return to 2024 Tour de France green jersey-winning form

SAN VICENTE DEL RASPEIG, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and NSN Cycling Team - Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 3 a 158km stage from Orihuela to San Vicente del Raspeig 115m on February 06, 2026 in San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Biniam Girmay racing with his NSN teammates at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Life at NSN Cycling is off to a good start for Biniam Girmay, with the Eritrean winning on his debut for the Swiss squad on the opening stage of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana last week.

Girmay sprinted to victory in Torreblanca and held the race lead for three days, taking home the points jersey at the end of the race.

He'll hope to continue his positive start at the Clásica de Almería at the weekend, while he has also said that his new team is an improvement on his previous squad, Intermarché-Wanty.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

