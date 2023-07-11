I always listen to music when I ride, and this is what I'd buy this Prime Day

Listening to music while riding is often a contentious topic. Some people refuse to do so on safety grounds, while others (myself included), almost always have some kind of musical accompaniment. I've used all sorts of headphones over the years, destroying a fair few through rain exposure, or just through cheaping out on budget pairs that don't last very long.

After a bit of a trawl through the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals, I found Shokz bone conduction headphones are all 30% off in both the UK and the USA, which, if I didn't already have a pair on my desk, be a deal I'd be snapping up.

Bone conduction headphones?? Yep, they're a little different to standard in-ear options. Instead of plugging your ear up with a near-soundproof seal, they instead rest two pads on the upper reaches of your cheekbones which then transfer the sound to your inner ear by means of (you guessed it) bone conduction. In practice, this means you can listen to music and still have your ears open for traffic, or anything else you might want to hear while riding.

The sound quality isn't quite as bass-rich as you'd get with in-ear options, but if safety is a concern of yours - as it probably should be when cycling on the road - then it's likely a trade-off worth making.

