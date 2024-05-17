Évita Muzic 'never panicked' when out of position in Vuelta a Burgos Féminas finishing climb

FDJ-SUEZ climber moved into second overall halfway through the race

Évita Muzic of FDJ-SUEZ crosses the finish line on second place at Alto de Rosales (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) is making a strong bid to establish herself as the main rival for Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime). After finishing runner-up in the Vuelta Femenina and beating the Dutchwoman on a summit finish, Muzic took second on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, this time behind Vollering on the hilltop finish at the Alto de Rosales.

Muzic was not at the front of the peloton going into the 3.8-kilometre climb but was brought into position by Jade Wiel and then Léa Curinier set the pace. She was just not able to follow Vollering’s stage-winning attack.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.