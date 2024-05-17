'It was good to get stuck in and have a go' - Geraint Thomas tests Pogačar's echelon skills before vital Giro d'Italia time trial

Ineos Grenadiers wake up stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia with attack in the crosswinds

Geraint Thomas creates echelons through the crosswinds on stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas creates echelons through the crosswinds on stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is never a quiet day in the 2024 Giro d’Italia, even on a pan-flat ride from the Adriatic coast to Cento near Bologna. Someone is always looking for an opportunity to attack and the overall contenders have to be ever vigilant.

Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates squad have often squeezed any life out of their rivals, but on the road across Emilia Romagna, Ineos Grenadiers decided to turn the tables, go on the attack and wake up the peloton from the slow-riding waited for the sprint finish. 

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.