EF Education-EasyPost brings Aevolo under its umbrella as under-23 feeder team

Colorado development squad joins EF Education-Cannondale, EF Education-ONTO in WorldTour organisation

Aevolo celebrates as best team at 2024 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Above Four Media/Redlands Bicycle Classic))

EF Education-EasyPost announced this week the addition of the Aevolo Cycling under-23 development team to their organisation. The yellow and green team will go pink in 2025.

The partnership is a win-win for EF Pro Cycling, who lacked an official feeder team, and for Aevolo, who were looking to raise the stature of the team which has fought to bring in new talent against teams with bigger budgets.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.