Julian Alaphilippe could be set for Tour de France start following Giro d'Italia success

By
published

Frenchman reportedly on Soudal-QuickStep's 12-rider longlist for July, with Remco Evenepoel in favour of his selection

Julian Alaphilippe could be in line for Soudal-QuickStep's Tour de France team following his Giro d'Italia stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia might still be underway, but stage 12 winner Julian Alaphilippe and his Soudal-QuickStep are already planning for the next Grand Tour of the season and a possible return to the Tour de France.

The Frenchman had been scheduled to rest following his Giro debut this month ahead of a hopeful participation at his home Olympic Games in Paris. However, he has reportedly been selected as part of Soudal-QuickStep's 12-rider longlist for the Tour.

