Here are 18 early deals from the Wiggle Black Friday sale that I rate as a bike tester

It's been a bit of a chaotic week or so in the cycling world following the news of Wiggle going into administration. We waited a short time for the dust to settle before covering any deals, despite the beleaguered bike behemoth starting its Black Friday sale more than a month early. The appointed administrators have confirmed operations are "running as normal," and the company is still accepting orders and shipping products out. Many of them are at a significant discount, so we've decided to treat it like any other sale event and pick out some key deals for you.

While there are 41 pages of products discounted, I've picked out 18 items that are both heavily discounted and, more importantly, products that I rate highly myself and use regularly in my capacity as a bike and gear reviewer. There are jackets, shoes, sunglasses, helmets, and a few miscellaneous items, but all are products I'm happy to put my name behind having tested them thoroughly.

All are available in the UK, though not all in the USA for now. Notably, some are labelled as 'Black Friday' on the USA site without actually being discounted, which suggests they will be in due course so be sure to check back in.

Quick Wiggle Black Friday deals

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are my favourite accessory, on and off the bike. I've tested well over 40 pairs now while creating my guide to the best cycling glasses, and a good few of them are heavily discounted right now. The models below have been given a thorough going over in all manner of conditions to make sure they protect from the sun, wind, rain, mud and dust, all while staying put and remaining comfortable.

Oakley Encoder: £219.00 £99.99 at Wiggle

54% off - The Encoder are my favourite pair of cycling glasses. They're what I grab when I'm not testing others, and they're over half off with the incredible Prizm Road lens, which is the one to go for too. They're comfortable, tenaciously grippy and have a brilliant field of view. With the Prizm Road lens too you are covered for bright sun all the way to twilight. My Oakley Encoder review will give you a bit more context as to what makes these so good in my eyes (pun intended). Plus, if the green frames aren't your thing then they are also discounted in black with Prizm Black lenses and black with Prizm 24k lenses too to slightly lesser degrees.

Oakley Sutro: £152.00 £98.99 at Wiggle

35% off - A pioneer of the megalens that so many cycling glasses now opt for, the Sutro is big, a bit brash, but excellent on and off the bike. The biggest discount is on the Prizm Black lenses, but a similar deal can be had on the 24k lens option, and an even bigger discount on the smaller Sutro S, ideal for those of you with smaller faces. One thing to bear in mind is that they don't have any arm grippers, so the retention on smaller heads (like mine) isn't as good as some others. Our Oakley Sutro review should help make you a more informed decision too.

100% S3 UK 55% off: £189.99 £85.49 at Wiggle

USA 53% off: $220.80 $103.99 at Wiggle



I rate these as the best cycling glasses for winter use. The HiPER lenses are good, but not quite as good as the Oakley Prizm options, but what you get here is massive coverage and a lens that can be swapped in seconds for an included clear option, all for less than half the RRP. What's not to like? The biggest discount is on the white pair with blue lenses, but similar discounts can be had on the white pair with orange lenses, and the black with gold lens combo.

100% Hypercraft UK 40% off: £199.99 £119.99 at Wiggle

USA 37% off: $220.80 $138.99 at Wiggle



Just like the 100% S3 above, these are a great pair for winter use. Supremely lightweight - one of the lightest on test in fact - and airy enough to avoid fogging up in the cold, the photochromic lens means you'll not have to swap lenses if you ride into the dark. My 100% Hypercraft review has all the details covered

Koo Demos: £150.00 £97.49 at Wiggle

35% off - Up there with the best, the Demos are a great all-rounder. Not so large as things like the Sutro, but slightly larger than the Encoder. They impressed me with how well they stayed put whilst staying comfy, and I second the point from my colleague's Koo Demos review that the arms play well with helmets for people with small heads. A great one to consider from a slightly less well-known eyewear brand, and also discounted in white with blue lenses.

Oakley Sutro Lite Sweep: £161.00 £104.49 at Wiggle

35% off - Take the giant Oakley Sutro, add better grippers to the arms, take the lower half of the frames away and sculpt the lenses upwards in a style reminiscent of the vintage Oakley Eyeshades and you have the Sutro Lite Sweep. The discounted pair comes with the Prizm Trail lens, tuned for use off-road, making these ideal for gravel and MTb, but they're plenty good enough on the road too if the style is your cup of tea.

POC Devour UK 60% off: £230.00 £91.99 at Wiggle

USA 65% off: $276.00 $96.99 at Wiggle



If you want absolute protection then the Devour is the way to go; they're ENORMOUS. They're easily the biggest cycling glasses I've tested and have a feel more like ski goggles than anything else. Hard to pull off if you've got a small head, but the performance is pretty amazing. The biggest discount is actually 70% off the clear pair with transparent lenses, but they don't provide any sun protection. Other colours are also discounted to varying degrees, but 60% off the green pair with the Clarity lens would be my pick of the bunch. Our POC Devour review will fill in any details that I haven't got the space for here.

Oakley EVZero Blades: £161.00 £128.99 at Wiggle

20% off - A more modest discount in the context of this roundup, but an excellent pair of cycling glasses all the same. Featherweight and frameless, they give a feeling that, once you get riding, you aren't even wearing sunglasses. Only discounted in the black frame, and black lens combo, but at least it'll match your black bike and black kit.

Jackets

I don't ride indoors - It just doesn't do anything for me, and it means that I've got a pretty decent idea of what works and what doesn't when it comes to jackets. Primarily I test waterproof cycling jackets, but as well as a couple that feature in my buyer's guide, there's also an extended family of Castelli softshell jackets that come straight from my colleague's guide to the best winter cycling jackets. Wrap up, get outside, and grab yourself a bargain.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Convertable jacket: £250.00 £76.30 at Wiggle

Up to 69% off - The Perfetto is the modern version of my beloved, original Castelli Gabba jacket. I've had mine for close to 8 years now and it's still an amazing bit of kit. It's constructed from what feels like very thin neoprene, so keeps you warm and keeps the wind off (thanks to Gore-Tex Infinium) even if you get wet. It'll shrug off a shower, but it's not a waterproof. The flip side is that it's considerably more breathable than a hardshell jacket, so it's great for high-tempo riding. The sleeves are also removable to further tune the temperature. The discount varies depending on size and colour, but most have a sizeable chunk off. In addition to the Perfetto Convertable, there is also up to 69% off the long-sleeved Perfetto, as well as 45% off the Gabba (the same basically, but short-sleeved only, for use with arm warmers), and 45% off the Alpha, which is a long-sleeved, but slightly lighter weight option in the same family.

dhb Aeron Tempo 3 UK 40% off: £130.00 £78.00 at Wiggle

USA 40% off: $190.00 $114.00 at Wiggle



The Aeron Tempo 3 was already a good value jacket in my eyes before having its price slashed by nearly half. It's stretchy, comfortable, and cut well for road riding. It doesn't feel quite as protective as more premium offerings, but it packs well into a jersey pocket and unless you're planning on regularly riding in downpours it's perfectly able to shrug off bad weather. It also features a sizeable pocket on the tail, which many jackets eschew. All three colours are discounted, and while I tested the blue option, the red-orange 'grenadine' would be my pick if I had the choice.

dhb Trail Men's UK 40% off: £150.00 £90.00 at Wiggle

USA 40% off: $195.00 $117.00 at Wiggle



As per the Aeron above, the Trail jacket from dhb was a solid deal before being discounted, and so is even better now. It's not the most breathable, but for a day at the bike park or out on gravel roads in the wet it'll be a dependable companion. The hood is best worn under the helmet, and while there are no side pockets you do get a valuables one on the rear with a waterproof zip, and two large pit vents to help with temperature modulation on the climbs.

Shoes are a personal choice that's dictated to some degree by your foot shape. That being said though, my favourite road shoes are discounted and they're also the pair that came out as best overall in my colleague's guide to the best cycling shoes. There are also a couple of others that I rate from my testing both road shoes and for my guide to the best gravel shoes.

Giro Empire SLX UK 35% off: £329.95 £214.49 at Wiggle

USA 43% off: $404.80 $229.49 at Wiggle My colleague Josh and I both rate these as the best road shoes on the market. Incredibly lightweight, breathable thanks to handy mesh panelling, and with a fit that's infinitely tuneable thanks to a reliable lace closure. The only real thing that we could fault was a high RRP, which in the context of the performance wasn't even that bad, but with 35% off they're a hell of a deal, and that discount is available in both the white and the black (more like a dark metallic silver) colourways. If I didn't already have two pairs I'd be tempted to get more!

Fizik Tempo Decos UK 35% off: £274.99 £178.49 at Wiggle

USA 30% off: $299.99 $208.99 at Wiggle



These have been in my 'need to write up the review' pile for a good few months now. I've been using them off and on for a year, and while they don't necessarily suit my wide feet (they are a narrow last) they are still worth shouting about. The single BOA closure does a really good job of clamping your entire foot, which isn't always the case with one-dial systems, and the outer is a brilliantly durable fabric that has stood up to the worst of my silly off-road detours. Do yourself a favour and get the purple ones, they're easily the best-looking of the four options.

dhb Dorica MTB UK 50% off: £85.00 £42.50 at Wiggle

USA 50% off: $109.00 $55.00 at Wiggle



In my guide to the best gravel shoes I described these as the cheapest gravel shoes that are actually any good, and now they're half price it's even more true. They don't offer the same fit and performance as more expensive models, but if you're just getting into off-road riding they're a great place to jump in. The lace closure means they're really easy to make very comfortable, and you can even add toe spikes if you suddenly decide you want to take up cyclocross racing. The outsole is a little slippery on wet rocks though, but it's lugged enough to be ok for hike-a-bike most of the time.

dhb Neoprene Nylon Overshoes UK 43% off: £35.00 £20.00 at Wiggle

USA 42% off: $45.00 $26.00 at Wiggle



When winter really kicks in I now opt for a dedicated set of winter shoes (the Giro Blaze, if you're curious). Before I got my feet in those however I just used a basic set of dhb Neoprene overshoes and waterproof socks. They may well not be quite up to the performance levels of those in our guide to the best cycling overshoes, but for me they did the job enough for the price - especially considering they tend to get trashed very easily. If you get really cold feet there's even an extreme version made of thicker neoprene, also discounted for Black Friday.

Helmets

There's only one helmet deal worth shouting about, but it's a good one. It's the helmet I reach for most often from my box of many options, and fits the bill for gravel and road in my opinion.

POC Omne Air Mips: £140.00 £56.00 at Wiggle

Up to 60% off - The Omne Air MIPS ticks all my boxes for a good helmet. It's comfortable, it's safe, with an added MIPS rotational impact protection liner, it's breezy, and it looks good too. It's my daily driver from a box of many options and is heavily discounted right now. The discount varies depending on colour and size, but the greatest price drop is on the lemon yellow option, which I'm rather fond of despite my own one being white. The previous generation POC Omne Air SPIN is also available with an even larger 63% off and 66% off in the USA and in all honesty is functionally the same helmet, just with a different rotational impact protection system.

Hardwear

Here's where the best of the rest resides; two final deals I think are worth highlighting. One to help you with posterior comfort, and one to stop your bike from breaking through poorly torqued bolts.

Selle Italia SLR Superflow: £169.99 £69.99 at Wiggle

59% off - Saddles are absolutely a personal choice, and what works for one may be hell on earth for another. Regardless, whenever I receive a test bike with any variation of a Selle Itala SLR Superflow saddle I do a little dance of joy, safe in the knowledge that my rear end isn't going to be ruined. I use the 'Boost' version on both my road and gravel bikes, but the standard version is functionally identical but with a longer nose. The shape is great for me and the padding is spot on, but the cutout is just brilliant, especially for someone who's had issues with numbness in the past. It may not work for you, but it definitely does for me so it might be worth a shot.

LifeLine Essential Torque Wrench UK 43% off: £ 39.99 £22.99 at Wiggle

USA 38% off: $47.99 $29.99 at Wiggle



I've had one of these, bought with my own cash, for ages now. It's not as fancy as some others in our guide to the best torque wrenches, but I use it several times a week, week in and week out, and it's served me very well. If you're getting started with home bike maintenance then it's an invaluable tool, and I'd go so far as to say it's nigh on vital if you've got anything even remotely modern in the garage to work on.