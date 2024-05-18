'I wanted to be more aggressive and just attacked it' – Taking risks in Giro d'Italia TT pays off for Geraint Thomas

published

Welshman moves past Martínez into second overall as Ineos Grenadiers take lead in team classification

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) during his ride to fourth place on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) during his ride to fourth place on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas rode an aggressive Giro d'Italia stage 14 time trial, taking risks on some corners of the 31.2km Lake Garda course but his adrenaline-fuelled performance paid off and cancelled the disappointment of last week's test against the clock in Perugia.

Thomas finished fourth on the stage, 1:14 down on his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Filippo Ganna, who won the stage. Maglia rosa Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) was second on the stage 45 seconds up on Thomas, while and another Ineos rider, Thymen Aresnsman, was third at 1:06.

