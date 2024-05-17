'I didn't have a lot of stress' – Tadej Pogačar resists Ineos crosswind attack at Giro d'Italia

Slovenian poised to extend overall advantage still further in weekend doubleheader

Tadej Pogacar on stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogacar on stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

It worked once before, but Tadej Pogačar was never likely to make the same mistake again. Four years is a long time in the Pogačar era, and the version currently dominating the Giro d’Italia looks utterly impervious to the kind of carelessness that almost cost him his first Grand Tour victory.

In the opening week of that pandemic-delayed 2020 Tour de France, Ineos availed of crosswinds on the road to Lavaur to splinter the peloton, and a young Pogačar was among those caught on the wrong side of the split, losing over a minute in the process.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.