‘Tadej likes to improve’ – Giro d’Italia time trials a test site for Pogačar before Tour de France

Double Giro-Tour attempt heavy on time trials forced UAE Team Emirates to invest more in discipline

Team UAE's Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar competes during the 7th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, an individual time trial between Foligno and Perugia, on May 10, 2024 in Foligno. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
On the eve of the Perugia time trial last week, Tadej Pogačar quietly gave up on the pretence that he had banished all thoughts of the Tour de France from his mind until after he had taken care of business at the Giro d’Italia. “It’s also good training for the summer,” Pogačar said absent-mindedly when asked about the time trial route.

Then again, it was hardly a secret why a sizeable portion of UAE Team Emirates’ planning for Pogačar’s Giro-Tour double attempt had been centred on time trialling.

