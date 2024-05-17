Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 14 time trial start times
Individual time trial starts at 13:40 CET local time with Tadej Pogačar the last rider off at 16:43
The time trial specialists will have another day at the 2024 Giro d'Italia on a somewhat flatter 31.2km course from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on Saturday.
The stage is also a chance for the overall contenders to either increase or decrease their time gaps, depending on where they are positioned among the top placings in the GC standings.
Frenchman Alan Riou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) will start proceedings as the first rider down the ramp, starting the time trial at 13:40 CET local time.
The stage 14 time trial marks the second race against the clock of this 2024 Giro d'Italia. The 31.2km route begins in Castiglione delle Stiviere, the birthplace of the International Red Cross. There are two intermediate time checks at 7.8km and 23.2km along the course before the riders race to the finish at the southern tip of Lago di Garda.
The time trial specialists will be out to try to claim a stage win, with the most notable being Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who will start his race against the clock at 14:35, then his teammates Magnus Sheffield at 15:35 and Thymen Arensman at 16:16. All three finished just behind overall race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the stage 7 time trial.
The top riders in the GC standings will make up the last group of riders to start their time trials, with Pogačar the last rider off the starting ramp at 16:43.
Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Giro d'Italia- including journalists reporting, breaking news and analysis on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
|Start order
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Local Time
|1
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:40:00
|2
|David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|13:41:00
|3
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|13:42:00
|4
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|13:43:00
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|13:44:00
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|13:45:00
|7
|Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:46:00
|8
|Lund Tobias Andresen (Den) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:47:00
|9
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|13:48:00
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|13:49:00
|11
|Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|13:50:00
|12
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|13:51:00
|13
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team
|13:52:00
|14
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco AlUla
|13:53:00
|15
|Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|13:54:00
|16
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek
|13:55:00
|17
|Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti Kometa
|13:56:00
|18
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:57:00
|19
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti Kometa
|13:58:00
|20
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|13:59:00
|21
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:00:00
|22
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|14:01:00
|23
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis
|14:02:00
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:03:00
|25
|Roel Van Sintmaartensdij (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:04:00
|26
|Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:05:00
|27
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:06:00
|28
|Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti Kometa
|14:07:00
|29
|Stanisla Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis
|14:08:00
|30
|Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:09:00
|31
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:10:00
|32
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:11:00
|33
|Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:12:00
|34
|Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:13:00
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|14:14:00
|36
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:15:00
|37
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:16:00
|38
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|14:17:00
|39
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|14:18:00
|40
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:19:00
|41
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:20:00
|42
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|14:21:00
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:22:00
|44
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Polti Kometa
|14:23:00
|45
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:24:00
|46
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:25:00
|47
|Fabi Van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:26:00
|48
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco AlUla
|14:27:00
|49
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:28:00
|50
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|14:29:00
|51
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:30:00
|52
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:31:00
|53
|Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|14:32:00
|54
|Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|14:33:00
|55
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:34:00
|56
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:35:00
|57
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:36:00
|58
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:37:00
|59
|Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:38:00
|60
|Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ
|14:39:00
|61
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|14:40:00
|62
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:41:00
|63
|Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:42:00
|64
|Davide Bais (Ita) Polti Kometa
|14:43:00
|65
|Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14:44:00
|66
|Harrison Wood (GBr) Cofidis
|14:45:00
|67
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:46:00
|68
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:47:00
|69
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:48:00
|70
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:49:00
|71
|Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:50:00
|72
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:51:00
|73
|Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain-Victorious
|14:52:00
|74
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty
|14:53:00
|75
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:54:00
|76
|Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|14:55:00
|77
|Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|14:56:00
|78
|Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:57:00
|79
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|14:58:00
|80
|Frolich Mikkel Honore' (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:59:00
|81
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:00:00
|82
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|15:01:00
|83
|Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek
|15:02:00
|84
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:03:00
|85
|Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:04:00
|86
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:05:00
|87
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:06:00
|88
|Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:07:00
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:08:00
|90
|Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:09:00
|91
|Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:10:00
|92
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:11:00
|93
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:12:00
|94
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco AlUla
|15:13:00
|95
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|15:14:00
|96
|Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:15:00
|97
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|15:16:00
|98
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:17:00
|99
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:18:00
|100
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:19:00
|101
|Pelayo Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:20:00
|102
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti Kometa
|15:21:00
|103
|Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:22:00
|104
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|15:23:00
|105
|Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|15:24:00
|106
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious
|15:25:00
|107
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:26:00
|108
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti Kometa
|15:27:00
|109
|Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:28:00
|110
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:29:00
|111
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:30:00
|112
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|15:31:00
|113
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:32:00
|114
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:33:00
|115
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates
|15:34:00
|116
|Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:35:00
|117
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:36:00
|118
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:37:00
|119
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
|15:38:00
|120
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|15:39:00
|121
|Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike
|15:40:00
|122
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:41:00
|123
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:42:00
|124
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:43:00
|125
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:44:00
|126
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels
|15:45:00
|127
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
|15:46:00
|128
|Maximilia Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:47:00
|129
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:48:00
|130
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty
|15:49:00
|131
|Valentini Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:50:00
|132
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|15:51:00
|133
|Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:52:00
|134
|Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:53:00
|135
|Aurelie Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|15:54:00
|136
|Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Lidl-Trek
|15:55:00
|137
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:56:00
|138
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|15:57:00
|139
|Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti Kometa
|15:58:00
|140
|Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:01:00
|141
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|16:04:00
|142
|Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|16:07:00
|143
|Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team
|16:10:00
|144
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:13:00
|145
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:16:00
|146
|Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team
|16:19:00
|147
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco AlUla
|16:22:00
|148
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:25:00
|149
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL
|16:28:00
|150
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
|16:31:00
|151
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
|16:34:00
|152
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:37:00
|153
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:40:00
|154
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16:43:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.