Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 14 time trial start times

By
published

Individual time trial starts at 13:40 CET local time with Tadej Pogačar the last rider off at 16:43

Filippo Ganna finished second to Tadej Pogačar in the stage 7 time trial at the 2024 Giro d'Italia
The time trial specialists will have another day at the 2024 Giro d'Italia on a somewhat flatter 31.2km course from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on Saturday. 

The stage is also a chance for the overall contenders to either increase or decrease their time gaps, depending on where they are positioned among the top placings in the GC standings.

2024 Giro d'Italia stage 14 start times (CET)
Start orderRider Name (Country) TeamLocal Time
1Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:40:00
2David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 13:41:00
3Josef Cerny (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep 13:42:00
4Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 13:43:00
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 13:44:00
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious 13:45:00
7Clement Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:46:00
8Lund Tobias Andresen (Den) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:47:00
9Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 13:48:00
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team 13:49:00
11Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 13:50:00
12Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 13:51:00
13Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar Team 13:52:00
14Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Jayco AlUla 13:53:00
15Manuele Tarozzi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 13:54:00
16Daan Hoole (Ned) Lidl-Trek 13:55:00
17Andrea Pietrobon (Ita) Polti Kometa 13:56:00
18Ryan Mullen (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:57:00
19Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti Kometa 13:58:00
20Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 13:59:00
21Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:00:00
22Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 14:01:00
23Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Cofidis 14:02:00
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:03:00
25Roel Van Sintmaartensdij (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty 14:04:00
26Luke Lamperti (USA) Soudal-QuickStep 14:05:00
27Michael Hepburn (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla 14:06:00
28Francisco Munoz (Spa) Polti Kometa 14:07:00
29Stanisla Aniolkowski (Pol) Cofidis 14:08:00
30Madis Mihkels (Est) Intermarché-Wanty 14:09:00
31Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:10:00
32Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:11:00
33Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 14:12:00
34Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:13:00
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 14:14:00
36Donavan Grondin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:15:00
37Caleb Ewan (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla 14:16:00
38Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 14:17:00
39Tim Van Dijke (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 14:18:00
40Alexander Kamp (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:19:00
41Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:20:00
42Alberto Dainese (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 14:21:00
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 14:22:00
44Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Polti Kometa 14:23:00
45Timo Kielich (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:24:00
46Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel-Premier Tech 14:25:00
47Fabi Van den Bossche (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:26:00
48Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Jayco AlUla 14:27:00
49Jonas Koch (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:28:00
50Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Lidl-Trek 14:29:00
51Tobias Foss (Nor) Ineos Grenadiers 14:30:00
52Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:31:00
53Ewen Costiou (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 14:32:00
54Bastien Tronchon (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 14:33:00
55Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:34:00
56Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:35:00
57Martin Marcellusi (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:36:00
58Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:37:00
59Dries De Pooter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty 14:38:00
60Laurence Pithie (NZl) Groupama-FDJ 14:39:00
61Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 14:40:00
62Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:41:00
63Connor Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:42:00
64Davide Bais (Ita) Polti Kometa 14:43:00
65Lorenzo Germani (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14:44:00
66Harrison Wood (GBr) Cofidis 14:45:00
67Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:46:00
68Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 14:47:00
69Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 14:48:00
70Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 14:49:00
71Dion Smith (NZl) Intermarché-Wanty 14:50:00
72Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:51:00
73Rainer Kepplinger (Aut) Bahrain-Victorious 14:52:00
74Kevin Colleoni (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty 14:53:00
75Stefan De Bod (RSA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:54:00
76Lewis Askey (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 14:55:00
77Domen Novak (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 14:56:00
78Giulio Pellizzari (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:57:00
79Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 14:58:00
80Frolich Mikkel Honore' (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 14:59:00
81Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:00:00
82Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis 15:01:00
83Am Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Lidl-Trek 15:02:00
84Matteo Trentin (Ita) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:03:00
85Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 15:04:00
86Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:05:00
87Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:06:00
88Damien Touze (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:07:00
89Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:08:00
90Albert Torres (Spa) Movistar Team 15:09:00
91Lucas Plapp (Aus) Team Jayco AlUla 15:10:00
92Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 15:11:00
93Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:12:00
94Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Team Jayco AlUla 15:13:00
95Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 15:14:00
96Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:15:00
97Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 15:16:00
98Quinten Hermans (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:17:00
99Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:18:00
100Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 15:19:00
101Pelayo Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 15:20:00
102Mattia Bais (Ita) Polti Kometa 15:21:00
103Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost 15:22:00
104Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 15:23:00
105Florian Stork (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 15:24:00
106Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain-Victorious 15:25:00
107Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 15:26:00
108Mirco Maestri (Ita) Polti Kometa 15:27:00
109Henok Mulueberhan (Eri) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:28:00
110Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 15:29:00
111Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:30:00
112William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 15:31:00
113Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:32:00
114Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:33:00
115Felix Grossschartner (Aut) UAE Team Emirates 15:34:00
116Magnus Sheffield (USA) Ineos Grenadiers 15:35:00
117Lawrence Warbasse (USA) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:36:00
118Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 15:37:00
119Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 15:38:00
120Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 15:39:00
121Attila Valter (Hun) Visma-Lease a Bike 15:40:00
122Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 15:41:00
123Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:42:00
124Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:43:00
125Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 15:44:00
126Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-B&B Hotels 15:45:00
127Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 15:46:00
128Maximilia Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:47:00
129Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15:48:00
130Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty 15:49:00
131Valentini Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:50:00
132Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 15:51:00
133Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15:52:00
134Luca Covili (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:53:00
135Aurelie Paret Peintre (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 15:54:00
136Juan Pedro Lopez (Spa) Lidl-Trek 15:55:00
137Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:56:00
138Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis 15:57:00
139Davide Piganzoli (Ita) Polti Kometa 15:58:00
140Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 16:01:00
141Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 16:04:00
142Alex Baudin (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:07:00
143Michael Storer (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling Team 16:10:00
144Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep 16:13:00
145Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 16:16:00
146Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar Team 16:19:00
147Filippo Zana (Ita) Team Jayco AlUla 16:22:00
148Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:25:00
149Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 16:28:00
150Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious 16:31:00
151Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 16:34:00
152Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:37:00
153Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:40:00
154Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16:43:00

