Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 14 time trial start times

Filippo Ganna finished second to Tadej Pogačar in the stage 7 time trial at the 2024 Giro d'Italia

The time trial specialists will have another day at the 2024 Giro d'Italia on a somewhat flatter 31.2km course from Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda on Saturday.

The stage is also a chance for the overall contenders to either increase or decrease their time gaps, depending on where they are positioned among the top placings in the GC standings.

Frenchman Alan Riou (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) will start proceedings as the first rider down the ramp, starting the time trial at 13:40 CET local time.

The stage 14 time trial marks the second race against the clock of this 2024 Giro d'Italia. The 31.2km route begins in Castiglione delle Stiviere, the birthplace of the International Red Cross. There are two intermediate time checks at 7.8km and 23.2km along the course before the riders race to the finish at the southern tip of Lago di Garda.

The time trial specialists will be out to try to claim a stage win, with the most notable being Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who will start his race against the clock at 14:35, then his teammates Magnus Sheffield at 15:35 and Thymen Arensman at 16:16. All three finished just behind overall race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the stage 7 time trial.

The top riders in the GC standings will make up the last group of riders to start their time trials, with Pogačar the last rider off the starting ramp at 16:43.

