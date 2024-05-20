Eddy Merckx Strasbourg Carbon Review: Merckx bikes are back with a range of custom options

Does the Strasbourg Carbon offer the performance to match it's slightly high price tag

By
published
Eddy Merckx Strasbourg
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Strasbourg Carbon is a fun bike to ride, tackled technical off-road gravel riding well, and felt good to ride on the road. There are a lot of potential spec options, but I would like to see the bike get more aggressive to match its billing

Pros

  • +

    Capable on challenging off-road terrain

  • +

    Regular stem and external cabling make life easier

  • +

    A wide range of custom spec options

Cons

  • -

    A few spec option tweaks would make the Strasbourg more capable on the rough stuff

  • -

    It would be nice to see a Sram Rival power meter included

Find out more about how we test.

Eddy Merckx Strasbourg: Tech specs

Frame: Carbon
Price: €5,498 (as pictured)
Frameset price: £2,799 
Groupset: Sram Rival AXS XPLR
Fork: RockShox Rudy XPLR
Sizes: XS-XL
Weight: 9.2kg

Eddy Merckx bikes arrived back with a bang in January this year when the brand was relaunched. A new range of bikes was announced including road, all-road and gravel options available in steel, aluminium and carbon fibre.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and aesthetics The Strasbourg is easy on the eye with something of a classic silhouette. Design choices are all functional and make living with the bike easy 8/10
Build A wide range of options are available. I was happy with all of the component choices on my test bike, even if they weren't necessarily what I would choose. 8/10
Performance The Strasbourg performed well on and off road, It was nippy enough on the road and light gravel but dealth with challenging terrain well too8/10
Weight In the ballpark for lots of gravel bikes with this kind of spec, competitive enough8/10
Value I feel in this setup the Strasbourg is a little bit pricey compared to competitiors. But Merckx does have some attractive plus points like the custom paint offering and potential brand allure going for it 7/10
Overall rating Row 5 - Cell 1 78%

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.