Castelli releases new gravel jersey with built in hydration bladder pocket

Will the Pro Unlimited jersey see action at Unbound Gravel at the end of the month?

Garmin Unbound gravel race
(Image credit: Getty: Nils Nilsen)

Castelli has launched a new cycling jersey with a specific pocket for a hydration bladder. The Unlimited Pro jersey is designed for 'multisurface racing' and will accommodate a 1.5-litre fluid bladder in a pocket on the back panel of the jersey, which also features loops for the bladder hose.

Gravel and Ultra distance racers often wear small Camelback-style backpacks with a hydration bladder which allows them to carry extra fluids with them in between aid stations or feed zones. The Unlimited Pro jersey looks to have a performance-focused fit and features dimpled aero sleeves, but will mean riders can do away with a backpack and simply carry a fluid bladder in the jersey's built-in pocket. This should save some weight, as well as being cooler and more aerodynamic. 

