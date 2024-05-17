Castelli releases new gravel jersey with built in hydration bladder pocket

Castelli has launched a new cycling jersey with a specific pocket for a hydration bladder. The Unlimited Pro jersey is designed for 'multisurface racing' and will accommodate a 1.5-litre fluid bladder in a pocket on the back panel of the jersey, which also features loops for the bladder hose.

Gravel and Ultra distance racers often wear small Camelback-style backpacks with a hydration bladder which allows them to carry extra fluids with them in between aid stations or feed zones. The Unlimited Pro jersey looks to have a performance-focused fit and features dimpled aero sleeves, but will mean riders can do away with a backpack and simply carry a fluid bladder in the jersey's built-in pocket. This should save some weight, as well as being cooler and more aerodynamic.

The jersey is priced at £135 and is available in three colours, it features three rear pockets and a zippered security pocket. According to the Castelli press release it is 'the ideal solution when you don't want to compromise on your off-road rides'.

The large rear pocket can fit a 1.5 litre bladder. (Image credit: Castelli)

Will we see this one at Unbound?

Top-end gravel bike racing is only getting faster. Series like the invite-only Lifetime Gran Prix are being raced at a very high level each year. Whilst there are rumblings of top-level gravel events mirroring WorldTour road races this seems like the sort of jersey that ties into the performance and aero-focused branch of the gravel tree.

If you're out on the gravel bike and can stop whenever you like for food and water this perhaps isn't going to be a product you need, but maybe racers looking to minimise weight and be as fast as possible may see it as a potential marginal gain product.

Unbound Gravel takes place at the end of the month and the 200 and 350 miles long races may just see this jersey break cover. The race features a lot of climbing and plenty of rocky and challenging terrain and riders will need more fluid than they can carry.

If you remember the paint stirrer-equipped bikes from last year's event and want more of the same, watch this space. Cyclingnews will be covering as much Unbound tech as we can, including a gallery and features on the race's tech hacks and bikes.