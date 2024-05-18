'I have to thank Pogačar' – Filippo Ganna lifts pressure with Giro d'Italia time trial win

By
published

Italian champion on the longest week between Perugia and Desenzano del Garda

Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia
Filippo Ganna wins stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Filippo Ganna was always likely to spend his afternoon at Desenzano del Garda in the hot seat. The only real question was whether his long vigil would end with a visit to the podium or a lonesome ride back to the Ineos hotel.

A week ago in Perugia, Ganna lost the Giro d’Italia’s first time trial on the stiff climb to the finish, but this time out, the Italian champion was on more amenable terrain. The flat final section of the course along the shore of Lake Garda was more suited to his gifts as a rouleur, while the finish area in Desenzano’s old port was dotted with friends, family and flags bearing the legend ‘Top Ganna.’

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.