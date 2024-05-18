'The real Giro started today' - Tadej Pogačar gains time but stays cautious before high mountains

By
published

Slovenian still looking for time trial perfection in view of the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia
Tadej Pogacar during the stage 14 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar gained more time on his GC rivals in the Giro d’Italia stage 14 time trial and hinted at being aggressive on the Queen stage 15 to Livigno on Sunday. The overall race leader insisted that he can only land a knockout punch, and so be crowned as the undisputed Corsa Rosa winner next Saturday, after the final mountain stage to Bassano del Grappa.

Pogačar was 29 seconds slower than Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) on the 31.2km rolling course between Castiglione delle Stiviere and Desenzano del Garda but gained more time on Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Dani Martinez  (Bora-Hansgrohe) to extend his lead to 3:41 and 3:56 respectively.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.