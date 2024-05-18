No time to react as 29 riders go down in high-speed crash at Vuelta a Burgos Féminas

By
published

Seven riders could be forced to abandon as teams provide medical updates

Reduced group sprints for stage 3 victory after 45 riders are held up behind a 29-rider crash with 2km to go
A high-speed mass crash with just under 2km to go in stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas saw 29 riders hit the ground and held up many others. Seven riders did not finish the race, and although they could start Sunday’s stage 4 as the crash falls under the 3km rule, their injuries make this unlikely.

On the run-in to the sprint finish in Melgar de Fernamental, the sprint trains were fighting for position on a slight downhill that began 2.5km from the line. A touch of wheels at high speed caused a chain reaction of crashes spreading all the way across the road, with two riders somersaulting over the roadside crash barriers.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.