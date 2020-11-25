GoPro Hero 9 camera cut by over a third in Black Friday sales

Despite there being a week to go, it's safe to say that Black Friday has begun. The Black Friday bike deals are in full swing, and we've spotted some incredible Black Friday GoPro deals. Right now you can grab a wholesome saving on the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle, with more than a third off the price.

Whether you're in the USA or the UK, you can currently save $200 / £200 off the price of the Hero 9 camera bundle, complete with a Floating Hand Grip, a Magnetic Swivel Clip, a spare battery and a 32GB SD card when buying a year's subscription to GoPro - the cloud storage, loyalty and insurance program - for $49.99 / £49.99.

This effectively means you can get $549.98 worth of GoPro goodness for only $349.98 (or £529.98 worth for just £329.98).

The subscription itself offers unlimited cloud storage, free no-questions-asked camera replacement and 50% off more GoPro products at GoPro.com. The value of this annual subscription will vary from user to user, but even if you don't actually use the subscription, it gets you the GoPro Hero 9 camera as well as the bundle accessories for cheaper than you'd otherwise pay for the standalone camera.

We don't think you'll find a better deal on the GoPro Hero 9 than this, so check out the details below.

UK Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was £529.98 | Now £329.99

If you only bought the GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera with an SD card, you'd be forking over £429.99, whereas right now if you buy the camera, the associated bundle, and the year's subscription to GoPro, you can get the whole lot for £329.99. That's £529.98 worth of GoPro goodies with a £200 saving, and even if you don't use the bundle accessories or subscription, you're still getting the camera with £100 off. View Deal

USA Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was $549.98 | Now $349.98

Buy the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle with a year's subscription to GoPro for $49.99, you'll basically get $549.98 worth of GoPro goodies for just $349.98. The bundle includes the Hero 9 Black, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card, and camera case.View Deal

Alternatively, if you'd rather steer clear of the subscription and bundle, then GoPro is also offering the same camera at $50 off the standalone Hero 9 camera, which comes with a 32GB SD card and a protective case. Check those deals out here:

UK Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black | £50 off at GoPro

Was £429.99 | Now £379.99

With this deal, you don't get the subscription and the bundle of accessories, and you don't get quite the same level of saving, but if you'd rather avoid signing up to an ongoing subscription, this is the deal for you. View Deal

USA Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black | $50 off at GoPro

Was $449.99 | Now $399.99

Not quite the great saving as above, but GoPro understands that signing up to subscription services might be offputting to some, so is offering the standalone camera (with SD card & case) at a still respectable $50 off. View Deal

Should you buy the GoPro Hero 9 this Black Friday?

Launched just two months ago, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro and it sits at the top of the brand's famous Hero lineup.

It brought some big changes to the market leader, including the introduction of Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features, offering improved video quality, alongside higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. Meanwhile, the HDR mode was also overhauled to boost photo quality. The GoPro Hero 9 Black is arguably the most versatile and powerful action camera available to buy. Alongside its recent upgrades, it boasts a 23.6MP new sensor capable of shooting 5K video, as well as a new front display, which is especially handy for vloggers.

Waterproof to 10 metres, it’s the perfect tool for outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds - cyclists included. It also has improved shock resistance and a wind-resistant microphone. This should at least make your on-bike footage look pro (even if like us, you actually go slow).

Whether you choose to use it to make sick footage of your epic rides, or just want to record your commute ride in the event of an incident, you can bet your bottom dollar (or shilling), that the Hero 9 will be up to the task.

It sits comfortably at the top of our list of the best action cameras for cycling for a reason, so take advantage of this incredible deal while it lasts.

TLDR: Yes. However, if the price tag is still a little steep for your liking, here are today's best deals on the rest of the GoPro lineup.

