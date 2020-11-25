GoPro Hero 9 camera cut by over a third in Black Friday sales
By Cyclingnews
Get £200 / $200 off the all-new Hero 9 Bundle - launched just two months ago - for Black Friday
Despite there being a week to go, it's safe to say that Black Friday has begun. The Black Friday bike deals are in full swing, and we've spotted some incredible Black Friday GoPro deals. Right now you can grab a wholesome saving on the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle, with more than a third off the price.
Whether you're in the USA or the UK, you can currently save $200 / £200 off the price of the Hero 9 camera bundle, complete with a Floating Hand Grip, a Magnetic Swivel Clip, a spare battery and a 32GB SD card when buying a year's subscription to GoPro - the cloud storage, loyalty and insurance program - for $49.99 / £49.99.
This effectively means you can get $549.98 worth of GoPro goodness for only $349.98 (or £529.98 worth for just £329.98).
The subscription itself offers unlimited cloud storage, free no-questions-asked camera replacement and 50% off more GoPro products at GoPro.com. The value of this annual subscription will vary from user to user, but even if you don't actually use the subscription, it gets you the GoPro Hero 9 camera as well as the bundle accessories for cheaper than you'd otherwise pay for the standalone camera.
We don't think you'll find a better deal on the GoPro Hero 9 than this, so check out the details below.
UK Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro
Was £529.98 | Now £329.99
If you only bought the GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera with an SD card, you'd be forking over £429.99, whereas right now if you buy the camera, the associated bundle, and the year's subscription to GoPro, you can get the whole lot for £329.99.
That's £529.98 worth of GoPro goodies with a £200 saving, and even if you don't use the bundle accessories or subscription, you're still getting the camera with £100 off. View Deal
USA Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro
Was $549.98 | Now $349.98
Buy the GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle with a year's subscription to GoPro for $49.99, you'll basically get $549.98 worth of GoPro goodies for just $349.98.
The bundle includes the Hero 9 Black, floating hand grip, magnetic swivel clip, spare battery, 32GB SD card, and camera case.View Deal
Alternatively, if you'd rather steer clear of the subscription and bundle, then GoPro is also offering the same camera at $50 off (XXXXX) the standalone Hero 9 camera, which comes with a 32GB SD card and a protective case. Check those deals out here:
UK Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black | £50 off at GoPro
Was £429.99 | Now £379.99
With this deal, you don't get the subscription and the bundle of accessories, and you don't get quite the same level of saving, but if you'd rather avoid signing up to an ongoing subscription, this is the deal for you. View Deal
USA Readers: GoPro Hero 9 Black | $50 off at GoPro
Was $449.99 | Now $399.99
Not quite the great saving as above, but GoPro understands that signing up to subscription services might be offputting to some, so is offering the standalone camera (with SD card & case) at a still respectable $50 off. View Deal
Should you buy the GoPro Hero 9 this Black Friday?
Launched just two months ago, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is the latest action camera from GoPro and it sits at the top of the brand's famous Hero lineup.
It brought some big changes to the market leader, including the introduction of Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 features, offering improved video quality, alongside higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. Meanwhile, the HDR mode was also overhauled to boost photo quality. The GoPro Hero 9 Black is arguably the most versatile and powerful action camera available to buy. Alongside its recent upgrades, it boasts a 23.6MP new sensor capable of shooting 5K video, as well as a new front display, which is especially handy for vloggers.
Waterproof to 10 metres, it’s the perfect tool for outdoors enthusiasts of all kinds - cyclists included. It also has improved shock resistance and a wind-resistant microphone. This should at least make your on-bike footage look pro (even if like us, you actually go slow).
Whether you choose to use it to make sick footage of your epic rides, or just want to record your commute ride in the event of an incident, you can bet your bottom dollar (or shilling), that the Hero 9 will be up to the task.
It sits comfortably at the top of our list of the best action cameras for cycling for a reason, so take advantage of this incredible deal while it lasts.
TLDR: Yes. However, if the price tag is still a little steep for your liking, here are today's best deals on the rest of the GoPro lineup.
Today's best Black Friday cycling deals
Today's best deals: USA
- Jenson USA: 25% off Shimano RC902 shoes
$425.00| $318.75
- Competitive Cyclist: 60% off Assos S.J.Blitzfeder rain jacket
$189.00| $74.95
- Rei: Cannondale Topstone Ultegra RX 2
$3,300.00| $2,804.73 | 15% off
- Wiggle: Assos UMA GT Summer LS Jersey | 51% off at just $59.04
- Jenson USA: Giro Empire ACC shoes
$300.00| $104.99 | 65% off
- Chain Reaction Cycles: LifeLine 18-piece tool kit
$73.99| $49.99 | 32% off
- Velocio: Signature Softshell jacket with 40% off
$299.00| $179.00
- ProBikeKit: Continental GP5000 road tyre
$79.49| $47.99 | 39% off
- Wiggle: Fizik R4B Road Shoes
$200.00| $114.00 | 43% off
Today's best deals: UK
- Wiggle: Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer with 40% off
£499.99| £299.99
- ProBikeKit: 300-lumen rear Lezyne light for under £35.00
- Tredz: Blackburn Mag 5 turbo trainer | was £139.99, now £125.99 | 10% off
- Wiggle: Muc-Off Cleaning kit | 40% off at just £17.99
- Chain Reaction Cycles: Endura MTR Shell Jacket
£139.99| £76.99 | 45% off
- Rutland Cycling: 36% off Moon Storm & Nebula lightset
£109.99| £69.99
- Wiggle: 35% off Prime carbon wheels, tyres and tubeless sealant at £499.99
More Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike deals: All things cycling this Black Friday
- Black Friday road bikes: Drop-bar Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget this Black Friday
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Black Friday deals on footwear
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to Black Friday savings this November
- Black Friday wheel deals: Black Friday bargains on road, gravel and MTB wheels
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price this Black Friday
- Rapha Black Friday: Black Friday deals on the British clothing brand
- Black Friday Specialized bikes: Black Friday deals on all things Specialized
- Black Friday Trek bikes: Discounts on Trek's range of road and mountain bikes
- Wiggle Black Friday: One of the world's biggest Black Friday cycling sales
- Jenson USA Black Friday: Black Friday deals at USA's go-to cycling retailer
- Black Friday mountain bikes: Deals from our friends over at Bike Perfect
- Black Friday commuter bike deals: Get yourself to work and back on a budget
- Black Friday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Black Friday smartwatch deals: Pay for your coffee, track your workouts, control your music and even tell the time
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.