'2028 Olympic Games, an exciting long-term goal' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot extends contract with Visma-Lease a Bike with aims to improve even further

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot will remain at Visma-Lease a Bike through the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, extending her contract with the Women's WorldTour squad by one year.

The 2014 Road World Champion returned to a full calendar of road cycling with Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025 with an initial three-year commitment. She had spent the six previous seasons focusing on mountain biking, a discipline she dominated by winning World and Olympic MTB titles.

Ferrand-Prévot's plan to ease back into road objectives hit the jackpot in her debut with Visma, winning Paris-Roubaix and the overall at Tour de France Femmes in 2025.

"I don't see myself going anywhere else," Ferrand-Prévot said in a team press release. "I really love being part of this team and I feel happy and at home here. For the first time, I feel truly understood, both as a person and as a rider."

The multi-discipline champion will now remain on the Dutch powerhouse team for a fourth year, taking her through the next Olympiad. She has represented France at four Olympic Games, earning the gold medal in 2024 in mountain bike and her best finish 10 in three road race outings.

“Next year, I want to focus on developing my time trial skills. Together with the team, we have made that our objective. I also hope to perform at my best at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is an exciting long-term goal.”

Ferrand-Prévot is expected to make her 2026 season debut March 7 at Strade Bianche, where last year she opened her spring campaign on the podium in third.

It was at Strade Bianche last March that she crashed and suffered an ankle injury, which she struggled to overcome and did not address fully until a surgery after UCI Road World Championships on October 3. Ferrand-Prévot was off the bike for three weeks, and her extended off-season kept her away from any early return in February.

"In her first year with us, she immediately stamped her authority on our sport’s biggest stages, conquering the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix to victory and taking the iconic yellow jersey at the Tour de France Femmes. Those achievements underline her impact on the sport,” team CEO Richard Plugge added in a team statement about her contract extension.

"Pauline represents ambition and belief, and she plays an important role in the development and visibility of women’s cycling. We are proud that she continues that journey with us."

She's expected to skip Paris-Roubaix later this spring then race the Ardennes and the Vuelta Femenina before a return to defend her title at the Tour de France Femmes.

