Cuckoo Iceland replaces The Rift for revamped 2026 Gravel Earth Series

12 global events with 13 races on the calendar, with a new scoring system planned

Final top 5 for elite women at 2025 Gravel Earth Series (L to R): Karolina Migoń second, Morgan Aguirre third, overall winner Rosa Klöser, Sarah Sturm fifth, Geerike Schreurs fourth (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)

Several changes are in the works for the 2026 Gravel Earth Series, as organisers revealed on Friday the number of global events would be reduced from 23 to 13 in the fourth edition. The Traka, with two race distances, and Migration Gravel return as anchor events for a fourth consecutive year, with the series including new races in Iceland and Belgium.

Klassmark, an event company based in Girona, Spain that emphasises minimal environmental impacts, organises the series and now owns half of the races featured on the calendar, including Cuckoo Iceland by the Traka, scheduled in Flúðir, Iceland, on June 28 and The River by The Traka in Bouillon, Belgium, on September 6, serving as the finale in the series.

Iceland's The Rift gravel race had been on the GES calendar the past two seasons. That event is scheduled for July 18 2026 in Hvolsvöllur, but will be replaced by the series stop at Cuckoo Iceland, based approximately 50km further inland in an area that features abundant hot springs and geysers.

Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) won four events and the elite women's overall title in the 2025 Gravel Earth Series. Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) earned the elite men's title with three victories and second at Ranxo Gravel.

Klöser dominated the series with six podiums, winning The Rift, CORE4, Gravel Worlds and the finale at Ranxo Gravel. PAS Racing duo Karolina Migoń, who won The Traka 360, and Morgan Aguirre, who won The Hills, completed the women's overall rankings in second and third, respectively, with Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) in fourth.

Piotr Havik (Classified x Rose Factory Team) was second overall on the men's side with Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) in third. Petr Vakoč (Canyon) was fourth.

Elite men's top 10 for 2025 Gravel Earth Series, won by Magnus Bak Klaris of PAS Racing (centre) (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – Ranxo Gravel – Roger Salanova)
