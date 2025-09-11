Crash forces overall leader Lotte Kopecky to abandon Tour de l'Ardeche

Extent of injuries unknown for World Champion

Lotte Kopecky at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l&#039;Ardèche 2025
Lotte Kopecky at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) was forced to abandon stage 3 at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche due to injuries sustained in an early-race crash on Thursday.

The extent of her injuries was unknown, and SD Worx-Protime had not yet released an official medical update.

Although she had made the difficult decision not to defend her title at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, she recently returned to track racing in Prague, where she won the omnium, elimination, and points race during the two-day UCI event before lining up at the Tour de l'Ardèche.

After l'Ardeche, Kopecky had intended to turn her attention to track racing and possibly the time trial event at the European Championships on October 1 in Étoile-sur-Rhône, a title she also won last year.

