A difficult decision - Lotte Kopecky will not defend title at Rwanda Road World Championships

By published

Belgian Cycling confirm selection with Remco Evenepoel leading the elite men's team

Lotte Kopecky
Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lotte Kopecky will not defend her title at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships held in Kigali, Rwanda, at the end of September. Belgian Cycling announced the rosters for each category on Tuesday, and the reigning two-time road world champion was not among the five riders selected to represent the country in the elite women's road race held on September 27.

"She had hoped for a turnaround in the final weeks, but now she's decided to skip the World Championships because she's not convinced she's 100% ready. It's largely a mental issue," national coach Ludwig Willems told WielerFlits.

Although the absence of Kopecky is a loss for the Belgians at this edition of the World Championships, the national team revealed the elite men's roster that will be led by Remco Evenepoel, who won the road race world title in 2022 in Wollongong, and who will be vying for a third consecutive time trial world title having won the rainbow bands in 2023 in Glasgow and 2024 in Zürich.

Kopecky had a standout season in 2024, where she claimed 16 victories, including Paris-Roubaix, road and time trial titles at the Belgian Championships, a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, and a second consecutive elite road race world title in Zürich.

Kopecky will compete at the Tour de l'Ardeche from September 9-14 and will then turn her attention to track racing and possibly the time trial event at the European Championships on October 1 in Étoile-sur-Rhône, a title she also won last year.

Individual time trial

Junior Women: Laura Fivé

Junior Men: Thor Michielsen, Seff van Kerckhove. Reserve: Mats Vanden Eynde

U23 Women: Lore De Schepper, Fleur Moors

U23 Men: Jonathan Vervenne, Jarno Widar

Elite Women: Marthe Goossens

Elite Men: Remco Evenepoel, Ilan van Wilder, Florian Vermeersch. Reserve: Alec Segaert

Mixed Team Relay

Elite Men: Victor Campenaerts, Florian Vermeersch, Jonathan Vervenne. Reserve: Ilan van Wilder

Elite Women: Marthe Goossens, Julie van de Velde, Margot Vanpachtenbeke. Reserve: Marieke Meert

Road Race

Junior Women: Auke de Buysser, Laura Fivé, Sanne Laurijssen

Junior Men: Edouard Claisse, Thor Michielsen, Mats Vanden Eynde, Seff van Kerckhove, Tuur Verbeeck. Reserves: Leander de Gendt, Mathias de Keersmaeker, Jinze Joris

U23 Women: Lore De Schepper, Tess Moerman, Fleur Moors, Xaydée van Sinaey

U23 Men: Aaron Dockx, Kamiel Eeman, Tim Rex, Jasper Schoofs, Jarno Widar. Reserves: Milan Donie, Niels Driesen, Aldo Taillieu

Elite Women: Justine Ghekiere, Marthe Goossens, Marieke Meert, Julie van de Velde, Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Elite Men: Tiesj Benoot, Victor Campenaerts, Remco Evenepoel, Quinten Hermans, Xandro Meurisse, Cian Uijtdebroeks, Ilan van Wilder, Florian Vermeersch

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.