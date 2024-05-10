Filippo Ganna uses Classified 'front derailleur killer' hub for Giro d'Italia time trial

The Italian time trial sensation, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), is using the aftermarket Classified Powershift two-speed rear hub system on his time trial bike at the Giro d'Italia, Cyclingnews can reveal.

The thru-axle of the Classified system is unique and a good amount bigger than a traditional thru axle quick release handle. Having spotted it on the TV cameras, Cyclingnews reached out to the Ineos team, who confirmed our belief.

Often dubbed the 'front derailleur killer', the Classified Powershift offers a two-speed internal gear system, which can then work with traditional derailleurs and shifters.

The claimed benefits of this relate to aerodynamics and weight. The removal of a front derailleur and double chainset can reduce the bike's drag, while Classified says the added weight of its system is low enough that it results in a lower overall net weight.

The brand also claims that the more central position of a single chainring, reduces the severity of cross chaining, which in turn offers slightly reduced friction. There are also benefits in shift performance, in that shifting from the big chainring to the small chainring is immediate.

The 40.6km course from Foligno to Perugia is a race of two halves. The first 33km are largely flat, but from this point on, when the riders hit Ponte San Giovanni, the road points up with gradients peaking at 16%.

To take advantage of the weight and aerodynamic savings, many teams have turned to a 1x groupset in recent years, especially for flatter races and in time trials. This is often paired with an enormous chainring to benefit from reduced articulation. However, with the steep climb at the end of today's time trial, Ganna will need a smaller gear to be able to turn the pedals on the 16% ramps.

Ineos has also confirmed that the hub is fitted to a Princeton Carbonworks wheel.

It's unclear which other riders are using the system. Cyclingnews understands Magnus Sheffield is among them.

We will update this story with more information when we have it.