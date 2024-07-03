Classified and TRP create 1x16 groupset, but it's not what you think

TRP and Classified have come together to create an innovate 16-speed single chainring groupset

Internal hub gear manufacturer Classified has partnered with performance brake specialists TRP to create a 16-speed one-by groupset. The Vistar // Powershift is available in a 1x16 configuration for road riding or 1x15 for gravel riding, though the "1x16" notation is a little misleading; there isn't a 16sp cassette, just 16 unique gear ratios.

The new Vistar // Powershift groupset makes use of a 12-speed cassette paired with a Powershift hub to offer sequential shifting, automatically changing the hub gear when necessary to provide 16 sequential gears. For riders looking for even more gearing, it is possible to take full control of the shifting, theoretically allowing riders to have 24 overlapping gear ratios from a one-by drivetrain.

Shifting is electronically actuated with the shifter, derailleur, and internal hub gear all operating wirelessly.

For a single chainring groupset, the brands are claiming that this new collaboration offers the widest ratio of gears at 530% when fitted with a 10-40 tooth cassette.

TRP is not new to the world of groupsets with the brand already producing both the EVO 12 and EVO 7 DH mountain bike groupsets, however this collaboration with Classified marks TRP’s first move into the road and gravel market.

Classified CEO Mathias Plouvier said, “We have spent two years collaborating with TRP on this groundbreaking product and are excited to showcase the VISTAR // Powershift groupset for the first time."

The Vistar // Powershift groupset pairs a 12-speed one-by drivetrain with Classified's Powershift two-speed internal hub gear (Image credit: Classified)

“Both Classified and TRP share the same strategic vision about pushing the boundaries of drivetrain technologies and we have achieved our goal of creating a pioneering product that not only is fast, efficient and durable but also offers the widest gear range on the market.”

Although TRP might not be a mainstream name in the groupset market it is certainly a brand associated with hydraulic disc brakes with over 35 years of experience creating performance brakes. This pedigree has been bought over to the Vistar levers with TRP claiming that, “Vistar’s innovative, ergonomically designed hoods and levers enable powerful, one-finger braking, irrespective of hand size.”

TRP claims that, “Vistar’s innovative, ergonomically designed hoods and levers enable powerful, one-finger braking, irrespective of hand size.” (Image credit: Classified / TRP)

Aerodynamic and efficient

One of the key purported benefits of the groupset is the aerodynamic benefit of removing the front derailleur. Due to its location on the side of the seat tube, front derailleurs are in direct airflow and by their very nature are not particularly aerodynamic in form. Moving to an internal hub gearing system reduces the overall drag a groupset causes.

Another added benefit of using a single-ring setup with a two-speed internal hub gear is the ability to maintain an optimised chain line for more of the time. With a traditional single-ring set up the optimal chain line is situated in the middle of the cassette. For a traditional double-ring configuration the optimal chain line varies depending on which chainring you are riding in.

What the Vistar // Powershift allows is for riders to have more gear options around the middle of the cassette, keeping the chain in a more efficient position for a wider effective spread of ratios. This has the benefit of increasing drivetrain efficiency when compared to a traditional one-by configuration.

TRP CEO Leo Chen said, “We’re proud to have joined forces with Classified on our first electronic drop bar road and gravel groupset.”

“Both companies are driven to disrupt the market with innovative, new technologies, and with VISTAR // Powershift, we have delivered a unique groupset that provides top-tier two-by performance with all the benefits of a one-by system.”

Specifics on pricing and availability are thin on the group however we can expect to see the groupset being made available by the end of Q3 this year.