Classified and TRP create 1x16 groupset, but it's not what you think

By
published

Automatic sequential shifting on offer along with 530% gear range

The groupset can be run with either an aero ring (pictured) or a traditional style chainring
TRP and Classified have come together to create an innovate 16-speed single chainring groupset (Image credit: Classified / TRP)

Internal hub gear manufacturer Classified has partnered with performance brake specialists TRP to create a 16-speed one-by groupset. The Vistar // Powershift is available in a 1x16 configuration for road riding or 1x15 for gravel riding, though the "1x16" notation is a little misleading; there isn't a 16sp cassette, just 16 unique gear ratios.

The new Vistar // Powershift groupset makes use of a 12-speed cassette paired with a Powershift hub to offer sequential shifting, automatically changing the hub gear when necessary to provide 16 sequential gears. For riders looking for even more gearing, it is possible to take full control of the shifting, theoretically allowing riders to have 24 overlapping gear ratios from a one-by drivetrain. 

Alex Hunt