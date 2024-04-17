'Front derailleur killer' Classified launches most premium partnership to date

Slowly but surely the Classified Powershift hub system seems to be gaining traction, with more and more wheels brands partnering with the Belgian planetary gear hub company which promises to kill the front derailleur.

Today, high-end USA-based brand ENVE has announced that not only will its wheelsets - which the company is predominantly known for - be available with the rear gear hub, but also its new bike models in a 'rolling chassis' option.

The Powershift hub is essentially a two-speed gearbox inside the rear hub which works alongside traditional derailleur-and-cassette drivetrains. The first gear works in a 1:1 ratio, while the second reduces the ratio to 1:0.686. This is a similar ratio to the difference between a 50t and 34t chainring, and mimics the action of shifting into the 'little ring' but without chain drop concerns and the promise of reduced weight and improved aerodynamics.

While the Powershift hub has had extremely limited use in competition, confined primarily to Victor Campanaerts' and his staggeringly large chainrings, the system has proved popular with consumers who want to add extra range to their 1x setups.

The Powershift hubshell will be available on all but the brand's MTB wheelsets, though you'll need to purchase the internals and shifter separately. (Image credit: ENVE)

Another wheel brand in a growing cohort

For now, at least, the Powershift hub is much more an aftermarket upgrade than a stock product, so it makes sense to lead with the fact that the ENVE wheel range can now be purchased pre-laced to the hub. It's available on all wheel series besides the MTB range - the Foundation, G Series, and SES Series.

While ENVE isn't necessarily a 'mainstream' bike brand as yet, skirting the edge of boutique as it does, the fact one can now purchase a Classified equipped bike (well, a rolling chassis unless you go through a dealer) is more noteworthy. Until now the only mainstream brand shipping Classified-equipped bikes was Ridley, so this marks a clear move towards the system becoming a genuine 2x alternative for the consumer rather than just an aftermarket upgrade.

'Rolling chassis' options for all the brand's bikes now include a Classified-equipped option, though the inclusion or not of the internals is unclear. (Image credit: ENVE)

Pricing and availability

Pricing is as follows for Powershift hubshell wheels, which don't ship with the actual shifting internals or wireless shifter:

Foundation : €1.499 / $1,100

: €1.499 / $1,100 G Series : €2.699 / $2,150

: €2.699 / $2,150 SES Series: €2.999 / $2,450

Rolling chassis, for which the inclusion or not of the hub internals and shifter is unclear, for the Melee, MOG, and the new Fray are available from €7.699 / $8,000, with complete builds available through dealers starting at €10,899.

UK pricing is yet to be forthcoming.