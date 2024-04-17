'Front derailleur killer' Classified launches most premium partnership to date

Will Jones
published

Enve rolling chassis options now available for all bike models, plus suite of wheels too

Enve classified
Slowly but surely the Classified Powershift hub system seems to be gaining traction, with more and more wheels brands partnering with the Belgian planetary gear hub company which promises to kill the front derailleur.

Today, high-end USA-based brand ENVE has announced that not only will its wheelsets - which the company is predominantly known for - be available with the rear gear hub, but also its new bike models in a 'rolling chassis' option.

