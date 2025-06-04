Recommended reading

A sign of things to come? New Shimano Q'AUTO system promises fully automatic, algorithm-augmented shifting for the masses

By published

The new Q’AUTO drivetrain system for commuting, trekking, and gravel bikes learns your shifting habits so you can focus more on riding

Q&#039;Auto
(Image credit: Shimano)

The trickle down of tech from top end road groupsets to lower tier ones, and even onto the best commuter bikes is well established. More uncommon is tech that is pioneered at the more sensible end of the cycling spectrum, but today Shimano has launched what is quite an exciting tech proposition in the form of its new Q’AUTO automatic, electronic shifting system for commuting, trekking, and gravel bikes.

The premise is relatively simple. Inside the rear hub sits a dynamo, which powers the rear derailleur, as well as an array of sensors which take information about the terrain and, with input from your shifting habits, learns when you’d normally shift so it can simply do it for you. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.