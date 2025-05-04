Snow, gravel and a Chris Froome epic – The Colle delle Finestre is the modern legend of the Giro d'Italia

Looking back on one of the most memorable stages in Giro history, and why this climb is already an icon of the race

British rider Christopher Froome in action in action on the gravel of the Colle delle Finestre in the 19th stage from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia during the 2018 Giro d&#039;Italia
Chris Froome turned the 2018 Giro on its head on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

When we think about the iconic climbs of the Giro d'Italia, we tend to think of those that have been a long part of the race's history, introduced fifty, sixty, or seventy years ago. The Passo dello Stelvio, the Gavia, the Passo Giau. Even the more modern additions – like the Mortirolo – date back to the first inclusions in the 1990s.

But amongst the list of the Corsa Rosa's defining climbs, there is one that hasn't needed much time at all to already build a mythical status. The Colle delle Finestre only appeared in the Giro d'Italia for the first time in 2005, but, as it returns to the 2025 race route, it is already a site of legend. 

