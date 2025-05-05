'Exciting to see what he can do' – Chris Harper gets his chance to take charge of Jayco-AlUla GC hopes at Giro d’Italia

‘The goal with him is the top ten and we believe he's capable of achieving that’ says team sport director David McPartland

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 25/01/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Santos Tour Down Under, Stage 5 Mclaren Vale to Willunga Hill, Adelaide, Australia - Chris Harper, Jayco Alula.
Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla) on the charge up Willunga Hill at the Santos Tour Down Under 2025 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Loyal domestique Chris Harper will soon get his chance to ride for his own overall aspirations at a Grand Tour, with Jayco-AlUla backing the South Australian to chase a place in the top ten at the Giro d’Italia.

"He's built for Grand Tours, but he hasn't had the opportunity really to be the leader in a Grand Tour yet, so it's going to be really interesting this year and exciting to see what he can do at the Giro," David McPartland told Cyclingnews from the sidelines of the Tour of the Alps at the end of last month.

