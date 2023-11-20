Black Friday deals create cheapest ever Zwift setup!

Zwift, along with several other indoor cycling apps, have become a staple of winter cycling for so many of us. The problem is there is always a bit of a financial barrier to entry. Smart trainers aren't always cheap, though we've already rounded up all the best black friday turbo trainer deals in a separate hub if you want to go that route.

Here though, thanks to the pretty bananas Wiggle Black Friday sale I've found what is almost certainly the cheapest Zwift setup ever. It centres around a basic magnetic trainer that's a truly insane £14.99! Yes, you read that right; you can get a turbo trainer for less than a pair of socks. It's not fancy, and there are few bells or indeed whistles to speak of, but combined with a speed and cadence sensor, and an ANT+ dongle, both also reduced, you've got all the hardware you need to get going for under £55.

Obviously, there are other things you will need like a laptop/tablet/phone, and the Zwift subscription itself, but given you're reading this I think it's a safe bet that you won't need to buy any new computing hardware at the very least. Getting a turbo tyre is also helpful, but not a requirement; it just stops you from wearing your outdoor tyres quite so fast.

Sadly the discounts aren't quite so massive in the States, but they're still pretty big, with the whole setup costing just over $130.

85% off Lifeline TT-01 Turbo Trainer

UK: £99.99 £14.99 at Wiggle

USA: $114.99 $72.49 at Wiggle It's basic, but it will work. In the years before smart trainers and fluid resistance, basic mag trainers were all anyone used. I used to happily (begrudgingly) churn out interval sessions on one for cyclocross training for years, and while you don't get the real-world feel, you still get the fitness gains. Also... it's fifteen quid! At that price, you really can't complain. Bear in mind this is a quick-release only turbo too, and isn't compatible with thru-axles. If you've got an older bike though this won't be a problem.

40% off Lifeline Speed & Cadence Sensors

UK: £39.99 £23.99 at Wiggle

USA: $49.99 $29.99 at Wiggle In order to make the 'dumb' trainer above into a 'smart' trainer you'll need these speed and cadence sensors. They then communicate with the ANT+ dongle below, which plugs into your computer, to tell Zwift how fast and hard you're riding.

50% off Lifeline ANT+ Dongle

UK: £29.99 £14.99 at Wiggle

USA: $44.99 $29.99 at Wiggle Plug this into your computer's USB port to allow the speed and cadence sensors to communicate with any indoor cycling apps. Boring, but necessary.

