Bont Riot+ road shoes 36% off this Black Friday
Save more than £50 on a new set of heat-mouldable Bont Riot+ road shoes
Bont has a different take on cycling shoes using a unique bathtub sole design, the ultra-stiff soles are heat mouldable to ensure a comfy and personalised fit. For Black Friday, the Bont Riot+ is available for £96.07 from Pro Bike Kit.
Bont Riot + Road Shoes | 36% off at Pro Bike Kit
Was £149.99| Now £96.07
Available in ever colour under the rainbow, Pro Bike Kit's discounted Bont Riot + shoes are available in size 38 to 49View Deal
Instead of using a traditional 'dress shoe' last, Bont has modelled its shoes on a last that actually looks like a foot; using the mantra 'We make shoes for cycling, not walking.'
The sole of the Riot+ comprises carbon composite and uses Bont's patented bathtub shape to provide lateral forefoot support and longitudinal arch support to help your joints track straight as you pedal. With all these hard structures around the edges of your feet, sometimes straight out of the box, Bont shoes can have a few hot spots but they've thought of that too. Simply turn your oven up to 70C, wack the shoes in there for 15 minutes and when the timer goes off put them on your feet and tighten the straps — once they cool you will have achieved foot nirvana. Quick tip: Don't forget to take the food beds out because they shrink in the heat.
The Riot+ has a stack height of 4.8mm and features a Boa dial at the ankle, and a Z-form velcro strap over the forefoot. The upper is made from non-stretch microfibre and is well perforated to let your little piggies breathe.
Claimed to weigh 280g, the Riot+ also sees replaceable heel and toe bumpers.
