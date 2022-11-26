Black Friday GoPro deal sees brand-new Hero11 given up to 34% off

The GoPro Hero11 was only launched back in September this year but there are already some solid discounts on the Hero11 Black and the Hero11 Black Mini for Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

If you're looking at investing in a new action camera, be that in a bid to record your commute in the event of a crash, or if you're a professional content creator looking to take your footage to the next level, take advantage of Black Friday and get a discounted Hero11 this Black Friday weekend.

We've also created our Black Friday GoPro deals hub which contains a more comprehensive breakdown of GoPro deals. This sits alongside our main Black Friday Bike deals hub which we are keeping updated with all the choicest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as well as our Black Friday live report, where you'll get minute-by-minute updates, deals as soon as we find them, and a behind-the-scenes look.

GoPro 11 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black: £549.98 £399.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

28% off - The GoPro Hero11 is the range-topping offering from GoPro. It will record super high-quality video and upload it straight to your phone.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black Mini : £449.98 £299.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

34% off - The GoPro 11 mini packs a real punch but with a smaller, more compact design. If you want to wear your camera to capture POV footage this may be the model for you.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition: £829.94 £579.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

31% off - The GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition is perfect for pro content creators and include: a volta hand grip, light mod, media mod and enduro battery.

Other deals for cyclists