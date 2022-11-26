Black Friday GoPro deal sees brand-new Hero11 given up to 34% off
The new GoPro Hero11 is discounted this weekend for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
The GoPro Hero11 was only launched back in September this year but there are already some solid discounts on the Hero11 Black and the Hero11 Black Mini for Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.
If you're looking at investing in a new action camera, be that in a bid to record your commute in the event of a crash, or if you're a professional content creator looking to take your footage to the next level, take advantage of Black Friday and get a discounted Hero11 this Black Friday weekend.
We've also created our Black Friday GoPro deals hub which contains a more comprehensive breakdown of GoPro deals. This sits alongside our main Black Friday Bike deals hub which we are keeping updated with all the choicest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, as well as our Black Friday live report, where you'll get minute-by-minute updates, deals as soon as we find them, and a behind-the-scenes look.
GoPro 11 deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
GoPro Hero11 Black:
£549.98 £399.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)
28% off - The GoPro Hero11 is the range-topping offering from GoPro. It will record super high-quality video and upload it straight to your phone.
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini :
£449.98 £299.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)
34% off - The GoPro 11 mini packs a real punch but with a smaller, more compact design. If you want to wear your camera to capture POV footage this may be the model for you.
GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition:
£829.94 £579.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)
31% off - The GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition is perfect for pro content creators and include: a volta hand grip, light mod, media mod and enduro battery.
Other deals for cyclists
- Cyber Monday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Cyber Monday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Cyber Monday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Cyber Monday headphones deals: Sound out the best savings
- Cyber Monday exercise bike deals: Standalone indoor cycling setups
- Cyber Monday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Cyber Monday gravel bike deals: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Cyber Monday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Cyber Monday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Cyber Monday Castelli deals: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Cyber Monday GoPro deals: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Cyber Monday Rapha deals: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Cyber Monday Wiggle deals: One of the world's biggest cycling sales
- Cyber Monday Garmin deals: Save on Edge computers, Fenix watches and more
- Cyber Monday Wahoo deals: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.