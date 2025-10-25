Trio of contract extensions as UAE Team Emirates-XRG lock in squad for 2026 season

UAE Team Emirates-XRG extended the contracts of three key riders on Friday, as they move towards finalising their squad for the 2026 season.

Building on a 2025 season which saw them break the record for the number of wins by one team, finishing in October with 95 victories, UAE Team Emirates-XRG aims to continue their streak of unprecedented success in the new season, and they will continue to rely on the services of three key players who have all had an impact this year.

The first of the trio is Belgian champion Tim Wellens. Arguably one of the most important acquisitions for Mauro Gianetti's squad in recent seasons, the 34-year-old proved to be an indispensable team member, serving as a vital member of the Classics team supporting Tadej Pogačar to victory at Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders, as well as riding as a domestique for his leader at the Tour de France.

Wellens was a key player in the 2025 edition of the Tour, wearing the polka dot jersey in the early stages, supporting Pogačar on the flat and also being allowed the freedom to go for his own chances. He combined power and savvy tactical riding to take victory on stage 15, one of five stage wins for the team - and the only one not won by Pogačar himself. Wellens extends to the end of 2027.

"It was a straightforward decision for me to continue with UAE Team Emirates-XRG. I feel truly appreciated within the team, and I also appreciate everything the team does for me," he said.

"I’m honoured and proud to spend more years with the best team in the world, surrounded by the best people – not only the riders but all the staff as well. Here, I’ve found the perfect balance between supporting the team and riding for others, while still having my own opportunities."

The second rider to tie his future to the team is loyal domestique Vegard Stake Laengen, who adds a year onto his contract to take him to the end of 2026. The highly experienced 36-year-old Norwegian has been at UAE since the team in its current guise began, in 2017, and in that time served as a key rouleur and road captain. He was part of the winning team that supported Pogačar in his first appearance at the Giro d'Italia victory in 2024, and rode a number of Grand Tours and other stage races as a support rider.

Finally, the services of Danish baroudeur Julius Johansen have been secured for an additional year, following his arrival at the beginning of 2025. The 26-year-old is a versatile rider capable of competing in one-day races and stage races, and was visible once again in breakaways at this year's Tour of Britain, one of many stage races that he completed with the team in 2025.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.